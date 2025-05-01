House fire claims life of Professional Rodeo Hall of Famer 'Super Looper' Roy Cooper

(Editor's note: PRCA media contributed to this story)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The rodeo world has bid farewell to a true pioneer.

Roy Cooper, a revered member of the Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame, tragically passed away in a house fire on April 29 in Decatur, Texas, at the age of 69.

Throughout a remarkable career spanning over three decades, Cooper established an impressive rodeo legacy. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1976 and captured seven world championships — six in tie-down roping and one in steer roping — along with winning an all-around title, particularly excelling during the 1980s.

Known for his exceptional talent with a rope, Cooper earned the nickname "Super Looper" and was inducted into the Hall of Fame's first class in 1979 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"In Oklahoma City at the Finals, a guy from Sports Illustrated hung it on me," Cooper shared during an appearance on Ty Harris' Lets Freakin' Rodeo podcast on Feb. 4. "I don't know if I'm Super Looper. I'm just Roy. I'm not one to brag on myself, and there are so many good ropers today. You can't compare me to Toots Mansfield or Dean Oliver because we were in different eras. I had my time for 10 years there."

Despite his remarkable accolades, one moment stands out for Cooper: winning the PRCA All-Around World Title in 1983, alongside the tie-down roping and steer roping championships. This achievement made him one of only 10 cowboys in history to secure rodeo's elusive Triple Crown, which consists of three world titles in a single year.

Rodeo friends and legends reacted to Cooper's sudden passing on Wednesday.

Just two years ago, Cooper still proudly displayed his all-around buckle.

"It's the only one I wear. Since I won it, I've never taken it off," he said in March 2023.

There is, however, a caveat. Cooper would remove the buckle to lend it to fellow cowboy George Strait, whom he considers one of his closest friends.

"Actually, I would give it to George Strait if he would wear it. I would because he's one of my very best friends," Cooper explained.

Cooper and Strait met shortly before Cooper's Triple Crown triumph in 1983.

"All I can say is I got lucky," Cooper reflected. "It was an accident winning the steer roping (in 1983). I’m not supposed to beat Guy Allen. He's the greatest in the world. He and Trevor Brazile are the greatest steer ropers that ever walked. You’re not supposed to beat them."

Cooper's trifecta of world championships placed him in an elite group, as only nine other cowboys have won Triple Crown honors in PRORODEO history: Clay Carr, Leonard Ward, Everett Bowman, Louis Brooks, Bill Linderman, Casey Tibbs, Harry Tompkins, Jim Shoulders, and Brazile.

"That was very special and a hard act to follow," Cooper noted.

He is also one of only seven cowboys to qualify for the Finals in three events, achieving that feat in 1981 when he competed in tie-down roping, steer roping, and team roping.

"I couldn't tie a steer from the right side or left side, and I couldn't find that bottom leg to string the bottom leg," Cooper recalled. "Sonny Davis, a Hall of Fame steer roper, said just string the top leg because you can't find the bottom one. I strung the top leg, and nowadays everybody strings the top leg. I was the very first one to do that."

Cooper's career was marked by incredible horsepower, including his notable horse Topper, who was named the PRCA | AQHA Horse of the Year in 2003 and 2005.

"I bought Topper for $5,000, and it took me a year or two, but once he came around, he was unbelievable," Cooper said. "I made a living off that horse. He fed my family. I won the NFR average on that horse when I was 40 and I won Calgary on that horse when I was 40."

After retiring from professional competition, Cooper remained a vital figure in the sport, hosting a junior world roping championship over the Fourth of July weekend for more than 40 years. In 2022, the event attracted over 500 competitors from 20 states.

Cooper was frequently on the road, especially for trips to Calgary and Cheyenne to watch his son Tuf Cooper compete in tie-down events.

"I've got the life, man," Cooper said.

Roy's sons — Tuf, Clint, and Clif — are all NFR qualifiers in tie-down roping, with all three qualifying in 2010 and 2011. Tuf is a four-time PRCA World Champion, winning titles in Tie-Down Roping in 2011-12 and 2014, as well as the all-around championship in 2017.

"One of my greatest memories is when Tuf, Clint, and Clif all qualified for the NFR in the same year; that was the Triple Crown for me," Roy said.

He also valued the friendships he formed, especially with Strait. After a tie-down roping run in Oklahoma City, Cooper was approached by Strait's road manager, who asked if he wanted to meet the country music star, leading to a memorable encounter.

"Me and him sat there and talked for two hours before he had to play. We just connected," Cooper said, noting their travels together for various events. "He's one of the best friends I could've ever had."

Cooper's illustrious career was marked by continued success, beginning in 1976 when he captured the PRCA tie-down roping world championship in his first full year of competition, along with earning Resistol Rookie of the Year honors.

"I went with Ernie Taylor, who was the world champion (tie-down roper in 1973), and he took me under his wing," Cooper said.

He was the first cowboy to win a tie-down roping world championship and the Resistol Rookie of the Year award in the same year, followed by five straight tie-down roping titles from 1980 to 1984. He shares the record for the most consecutive tie-down championships with Dean Oliver, who initially set the record from 1960 to 1964.

"I had a good run," Cooper reflected. "I had good horses and good guys around me, and I worked hard at it. It was my life. It was fun, and I didn't think they could have a rodeo without me."

Included in his championship streak was the magical 1983 season when Cooper set his sights on an even more prestigious title—the all-around honor, which had eluded him in previous years.

"All-Around, I wanted that baby one time," he said.

Fortunately, luck was on his side that year. Steer roping legend Guy Allen, who began competing professionally alongside Cooper in 1976, was at a similar juncture in his career. Allen had secured steer roping world titles in 1977, 1980, and 1982, and would eventually win 15 more titles. While Cooper viewed steer roping as his weakest event, he delivered in a clutch moment to secure the coveted gold buckle.

He continued to excel in the latter part of his career, qualifying for his last NFR—in tie-down roping—in 2000 at age 45.

"I have several good memories in the arena, and the greatest part about rodeo is winning," Cooper said.

Roy Cooper was born on Nov. 13, 1955, to Betty and Tuffy Dale Cooper in Hobbs, New Mexico. He grew up on the family ranch alongside his brother, Clay Tom, and sister, Betty Gale.

From a young age, Roy was trained by his father in the art of roping, leading him to win youth rodeos throughout the Southwest. His winning ways continued into high school, culminating in a National High School Champion Calf Roping title in 1973, and carried on into college at Cisco Junior College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he clinched the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Calf Roping title in 1975.

"Rodeoing is fun, and it is more fun when you’re winning ... and it is more fun with your family," Cooper said.