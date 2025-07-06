Hailey’s comet: Q&A with 4-time barrel racing world champ Hailey Kinsel

RED LODGE — Texas cowgirl Hailey Kinsel has her foot on the gas again this summer, and 11 years into her professional career, the four-time barrel racing world champion has a clear method to her travel madness.

In a recent 24-hour Cowboy Christmas span, Kinsel cruised through rodeo stops in Cody, Wyo., Red Lodge and Livingston. Within that tight window, she crafts a strategy for where to sleep for the night?

“We go based off of what rodeos really want us there and give us a great parking area," Kinsel told MTN Sports shortly before the Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo, where she spent that particular night. "We usually build pens for our horses off the side of our trailer so we can keep an eye on them, so if there’s good grass space, that’s great. We stay flexible, but it’s always about what the horses are going to rest in best."

There’s not a lot of rest for Kinsel herself. Estimating she’s traveled through roughly 30 states, the likable cowgirl was up for a quick pop quiz on state capitals.

“Montana ... would that be Helena," she said correctly with a hint of question in her answer. "Wyoming ... I have to think about this ... is it Cheyenne? I was going to say it should be ... sorry Wyoming people, (but) it should be Cheyenne,” she added with a laugh, appreciating Cheyenne’s Frontier Days Rodeo nicknamed 'The Daddy of 'em All.'

And for those in Montana and Wyoming who may not know the capital of Kinsel’s home state of Texas?

“Austin, which I have some qualms about because I did go to Texas A&M, so I think Bryan, Texas (which borders A&M’s College Station) should be the capitol,” Kinsel laughed.

The Cotulla, Texas, native is quickly approaching almost $2.5 million in career earnings, but admits with gas prices and travel expenses, it sure doesn’t feel like it.

“No, I’m wondering where all that money went. I mean, gosh, we’re constantly spending money to make money and that’s kind of this game; it’s a high risk, high reward type of deal. It’s tough and it’s hard to live in this economy and still do something so expensive, but it is part of the thrill ... it’s part of the challenge for us to put our money up and see where it goes,” Kinsel explained.

As for attending Texas A&M and following in the footsteps of her mother, Leslie, and brother, Matt?

“It was everything. It was a big school experience but also, I got to focus on my rodeoing as well,” Kinsel said.

And take in a few of the Aggies’ raucous football and basketball games.

“Oh, I did it all. I only did it all once or twice though because it seemed like more and more, college rodeos got in the way,” Kinsel joked.

Logging hundreds of thousands of miles through the years on highways and interstates, her music interest is wide-ranging. And she loves live music.

“I’ve had so many great experiences at concerts, not just at rodeos. Cody Johnson by far is my favorite. I’ve seen him in Houston, I’ve also seen him in College Station when I was in school way before he was famous.

“One of my favorite concerts though was actually just in Bozeman years and years ago. Casey Donahew Band, kind of before he got big as well. We were at this little intimate bar and had a great time with friends here in Montana, so that still sets as one of my favorite concerts,” Kinsel reflected.

And the dedicated SiriusXM subscriber admits she isn’t afraid to crank the volume in her truck.

“If it’s just me, it’s loud, it’s rock ‘n roll, it’s oldies. I’m very flexible, I try to stay open to anything because we spend a lot of time behind the wheel. You can really get tired of something,” she said.

If her lovable dogs happen to climb in — as they often do for road trips — Kinsel says, “I’m going to have the Christian music on, turned down a little lower. (And) I love country, any kind of country, all eras.”

At a young age, Kinsel recalls being a strong gymnast before having to make the difficult choice of committing full time to horses. But her takeaway from gymnastics was the importance of physical strength, a great training base she still carries while chasing a fifth world title.

“Absolutely, we do whatever we can (to stay in shape). A lot of lifting hay bales and just lifting them correctly," she said. "I do workout as often as I can but, truthfully, what we do every day is so physical. So, just making sure I stay healthy as well as building on to it with anything else I can do supplementary helps."