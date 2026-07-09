Former Montana State rodeo standout Shelby Rasmussen named Learfield College Rodeo general manager

DALLAS, Texas — On the brink of Learfield College Rodeo and PBR’s first-ever Collegiate All-Star Rodeo, LCR is turning to industry-wide respected cowgirl Shelby Rasmussen to lead the western sports business line into the future as its next general manager.

Rasmussen joined Learfield College Rodeo as coordinator of operations, sponsorships and events in June of 2023 before promotions to associate of business development and then her prior role as executive director. Rasmussen continues to elevate the business of college rodeo every day, playing an integral part in the growth of Learfield College Rodeo to include 20 collegiate rodeo programs, with many more to come.

“We are lucky to have Shelby lead Learfield College Rodeo. In addition to her expertise as a rodeo athlete, coach and national champion, Shelby understands the value of college rodeo for our schools and brand partners,” said Chris Kingston, senior vice president, Learfield Sports Properties. “Particularly in the collegiate space, Shelby has a special authenticity that is unmatched by industry peers, especially when combined with her business acumen and deep desire to promote and preserve the western lifestyle.”

Rasmussen was named a 2024 Wrangler Cowgirl 30 Under 30 honoree for her role in the incremental growth of Learfield College Rodeo. From revenue growth to “run of show,” she has transformed the collegiate rodeo experience for student-athletes, schools and brand partners. Under her leadership, four LCR programs — Colorado State, Oklahoma State, Montana State and Texas A&M — have received recognition as Rodeo of the Year. Additionally, she led the charge on the collaboration with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) for the first-ever Credit One Bank Collegiate All-Star Rodeo presented by Mahindra Tractors in CANVAS Stadium at Colorado State University this Friday.

“I am incredibly honored to step into the role of general manager and grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead Learfield College Rodeo into its next chapter,” said Rasmussen. “College rodeo holds a special place in my heart, and having the opportunity to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches, universities and industry partners has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I am excited for what's ahead and to continue to take college rodeo to the next level, creating opportunities for our student-athletes and teams, while growing the sport that helped raise me.”

In addition to her sales and operational leadership, Rasmussen hosts the Learfield College Rodeo Podcast with Shelby Rasmussen, the only rodeo podcast dedicated solely to college rodeo. This one-of-a-kind podcast showcases student-athletes, coaches, industry leaders and brand partners that provide riveting story-telling surrounding college rodeo.

Prior to joining Learfield, Rasmussen coached the Montana State rodeo team where she developed and mentored a regional champion and the national reserve champion women’s rodeo team. Just before her coaching stint, she worked for Pendleton Whisky full-time while attending graduate school at Montana State University and serving as Montana State's rodeo team captain.

Born to rodeo and having always risen to the top, she was a high school rodeo state champion and the National High School Rodeo Association president. While attending Montana State University, where she earned a degree in marketing, Rasmussen qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo and won a national champion women’s team title, all while working four internships at Equibrand, the National High School Rodeo Association, Ride Pass and the Cowboy Channel.