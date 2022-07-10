FINAL RESULTS: East Helena Rodeo

Posted at 11:23 PM, Jul 09, 2022

HELENA — East Helena Rodeo

East Helena, Mont., July 7-9 Bareback Riding: 1. (tie) Spur Owens and Trevor Kay, 73 points, $435.93, 3. Bucky McAlpine, 67 points, $249.10, 4. Dalton May, 64 points, $124.55 Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Garrett Cunningham, 77 points, $582.80, 2. Andrew Evjene, 71 points, $437.10, 3. Carson Klingler, 56 points, $291.40 Bull Riding: 1. (tie) Spur Owens and Caden Fitzpatrick, 79 points, $855.40, 3. Austin Oshea, 75 points, $488.80 Steer Wrestling: 1. Riley Joyce, 5.0 seconds, $711.11, 2. Walt Anseth, 6.1 seconds, $543.79, 3. Logan Beattie, 6.4 seconds, $418.30, 4. Cole Detton 6.6 seconds, $271.90, 5. Kolby Bignell, 7.0 seconds, $146.41 Tie Down Roping: 1. Nolan Conway, 10.0 seconds, $1,118.60, 2. Ben Ayre, 10.9 seconds, $855.40, 3. Ty Hedrick, 11.1 seconds, $658.00, 4. Coltin Rauch, 11.4 seconds, $427.70, 5. Jesse Medearis, 12.0 seconds, $230.30 Team Roping: 1. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.5 seconds, $1,074.66, 2. Justin Jones/Austin Rath, 6.1 seconds, $821.80, 3. Jade Stoddard/Jesse Hines, 6.2 seonds, $632.15, 4. Ben Folsom/ Mayy Williams, 6.3 seconds, $410.90, 5. Gosaye Robertson/ Wyatt Schearer, 7.0 seconds, $221.25 Ladies Barrel Racing: 1. Rachel Ward, 17.70 seconds, $1,298.38, 2. Tammy Jo Carpenter, 17.81 seconds, $1,038.70, 3. Milee Dailey, 17.89 seconds, $727.09, 4. Brittney Cox, 17.92 seconds, $623.22, 5. Jordan Payne, 17.95 seconds, $467.42, 6. Celie Salmond, 17.98 seconds, #$311.61, 7. Annie Alexander, 18.03 seconds, $259.68, 8. Lindsay Kruse, 18.11 seconds, $129.84, 9. (tie), Cierra Erickson and Hailey Burger, 18.12 seconds, $129.84 Ladies Breakaway: 1. Paige Rasmussen, 2.5 seconds, $1,404.13, 2. Nichole Lake, 2.6 seconds, $1,123.30, 3. Ashley Koeing, 3.2 seconds, $786.31, 4. (tie) Hunter Brewer and Mikayla Witter, 3.3 seconds, $589.74, 6. (tie) Celie Salmond and Sammy Jo Bird, 3.4 seconds, $308.91, 8. (tie) Tracey Bolich and Torrie Eiker, 3.6 seconds, $196.58, 10. Shalyee Berg, 3.7 seconds, $112.33 Jr Barrel Racing: 1. Julia Hoagland, 18.69 seconds, $201.60, 2. Raenee Mapston, 18.77 seconds, $151.20, 3. Tye Brown, 19.05 seconds, $100.80, 4. Sally Robb, 19.51 seconds, $50.40 Jr Breakaway Roping: Blaise Bolich, 3.2 seconds, $264.48, 2. (tie) Dylan Burger and Royce Levine, 3.9 seconds, $196.08, 4. Brooks Bolich, 4.0 seconds, $127.68, 5. Quincy Hansen, 4.3 seconds, $82.08, 6. Teigan Wilcox, 5.1 seconds, $45.60 Rookie Saddle Bronc: 1. Paul Allyn O'Hair, 68 points, $47.00

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.