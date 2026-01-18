Final go-round, average titles won on Night 3 of Montana Circuit Finals to conclude season

GREAT FALLS — Saturday marked the final night of the Montana rodeo season, as the Circuit Finals wrapped up at Four Seasons Arena with some high-stakes competition.

After not being in the money in the first performance, Helena's Sam Petersen — the average bareback NFR title-winner — recorded a 90 on Friday and followed that up with an 86.5 Saturday to win not just both go-rounds, but the average as well.

Fellow Helena native and former world bulldogging champion Ty Erickson won Saturday's go round with a 4.3, which also propelled him to win the aggregate.

In saddle bronc, Melstone cowboy Sage Newman recorded a sweep of all three nights, and capped it off with an 88-point ride in the final round.

Breakaway roping had another new go-round winner, as Geraldine's Ellie Meeks went 2.4, while Joey Williams of Volberg recorded a 2.9 to clinch the average win.

All average winners from the Circuit Finals clinched a spot in July's NFR Open.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

For full results of all three days, visit this link.