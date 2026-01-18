High School College More Sports Watch Now
Final go-round, average titles won on Night 3 of Montana Circuit Finals to conclude season

Sam Petersen
Jackie Jensen Photography
Helena's Sam Petersen rides in the bareback competition at the Montana Circuit Finals on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Great Falls.
Sam Petersen
GREAT FALLS — Saturday marked the final night of the Montana rodeo season, as the Circuit Finals wrapped up at Four Seasons Arena with some high-stakes competition.

After not being in the money in the first performance, Helena's Sam Petersen — the average bareback NFR title-winner — recorded a 90 on Friday and followed that up with an 86.5 Saturday to win not just both go-rounds, but the average as well.

Fellow Helena native and former world bulldogging champion Ty Erickson won Saturday's go round with a 4.3, which also propelled him to win the aggregate.

In saddle bronc, Melstone cowboy Sage Newman recorded a sweep of all three nights, and capped it off with an 88-point ride in the final round.

Breakaway roping had another new go-round winner, as Geraldine's Ellie Meeks went 2.4, while Joey Williams of Volberg recorded a 2.9 to clinch the average win.

All average winners from the Circuit Finals clinched a spot in July's NFR Open.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Final go round, average titles won at Night 3 of Montana Circuit Finals to conclude season

For full results of all three days, visit this link.

