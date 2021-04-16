Watch
Fifteen-time NFR qualifier Derek Clark passes away at 60

Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 16, 2021
(Editor's note: PRCA release)

Derek Clark, a 15-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier in saddle bronc riding, passed away April 8. He was 60.

Clark qualified for the NFR 15 times (1983, 1985-1996, 1998-99). He won saddle bronc riding titles in the Prairie Circuit (1983, 1991); Great Lakes Circuit (1987-1990, 1993-96, 1998); and Texas Circuit (1986).

Clark was the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo champion in Pocatello, Idaho, in 1991 and won or placed at numerous major PRCA rodeos over his 20-year career, including Cheyenne (1986) and Denver (1983, 1989, 1991). When Clark retired in 2000, he had surpassed $1 million in career earnings.

Clark served on the PRCA Board of Directors from 1998-2005. Clark resigned in 2005 due to injuries received at the Springdale, Ark., rodeo while serving as a pick-up man.

Clark, an Oklahoma native, was inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City in 2018.

