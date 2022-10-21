Ballantine's Ella Moedl balancing online school, high school rodeo

BILLINGS — Ballantine’s Ella Moedl has a lot on her plate.

The 17-year-old is juggling online schoolwork and a packed high school rodeo schedule, which included a showing at Thursday’s night’s Highschool Showcase night at the NILE.

“It’s hard. It depends on the day. I just set different days of the week where I’m supposed to be doing school and others where I’m practicing," Moedl said. "My mom’s pretty good about reminding me to do my homework.”

It’s busy, but it’s all worth it for Moedl. She was an all-around champion cowgirl in 2020 and hopes for a professional career. If that doesn’t work out, though, she’s got a fallback plan.

“Eventually I want to be a vet. Hopefully I’m thinking embryos for equine," said Moedl. "I don’t really know where I want to go. I want to go to the best vet school but also a good rodeo team. Whoever pays for my school, probably.”

Night two at the NILE is Pack the Place in Pink, something Moedl appreciates seeing come to the forefront.

“I just think in the rodeo world its so exciting to see stuff like that. Breast cancer awareness and everything, we’ve always been supportive about it," said Moedl. "Even the pro rodeo guys, I know they’re always really good about bringing it up. It’s all over.”

Keep an eye out for Ella Moedl in the near future. She just might be a star in the making.

