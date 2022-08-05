Eight-time PBR qualifier Stetson Lawrence interacts with the Great Falls community

GREAT FALLS — With the Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup in its second day, the city of Great falls has a special guest in town in eight-time PBR world qualifier Stetson Lawrence who stopped in to sign autographs and share stories with fans that have followed his career.

About six months retired with a legendary bull riding career behind him, giving back to the fans who followed his career throughout the injuries and gritty performances was special as he shared moments with a group of young kids and adults ahead of the Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup’s day two of four at Montana’s ExpoPark.

“It’s great to see fans that always watched me through my whole career,” Lawrence said.

Still trying to find ways to stay in the bull ridng scene, Lawrence, who currently lives in Belgrade, has his sights set on coaching the next generation of bull riders.

“I’m trying to [do] this one-on-one coaching thing for future bull riders and trying to get them to get into working out a little bit more,” Lawrence explained. “I think it needs to be more of a professional athlete look instead of just being a cowboy.”

The Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup continues on through Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Montana State Fair starting at 7 p.m. each night.

