RED LODGE — Edgar bull rider Parker Breding doesn't have any quit in him.

Nearing 34 years of age, Breding still finds himself craving the competition that comes from the world's most dangerous sport.

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Edgar bull rider Parker Breding feeling his best nearing age 34

"I let the youth get to me thinking I could just stretch a little bit and get on a bull. When you get past 30 it doesn't work like that," Breding said.

Breding had hiccups this past year when his body broke down a bit. A torn left groin, multiple times, kept him on the sidelines for months. But Breding is now fully healthy and says he feels as good as ever.

"They make these sticky patches that are supposed to activate your stem cells because your body quits doing it after years and years," Breding said. "I was skeptical of those but I'm less sore now than ever. Normally if I got on four bulls in a row I'd be pretty darn sore, but without even realizing it I don't even feel too bad right now."

As he has in years past, Breding racked up in the miles in July's opening week. Drives like the 14 hours from Red Lodge to St. Paul, Oregon, weren't nearly as bad with his road trip partner.

"It's amazing to have my dad here. He was always my biggest hero. When he gets to show up and help me there's a whole other level of confidence and calm that he gives me," Breding said. "Then he's going to jump in the rig with me and drive to Oregon. I'm sure he hasn't been to St. Paul in a lot of years, so all around I'm very thankful."

Breding filled up his Cowboy Christmas schedule, where he's become one of the elder statesmen in the PRCA.

