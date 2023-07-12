East Helena rodeo wrapped up with future star Hailey Burger shining bright

EAST HELENA — Rodeo is at the heart of cowboy culture in Montana. The East Helena rodeo wrapped up with the in-county competition on Sunday. As usual it did not disappoint.

Most of the profits from the yearly event will continues to fund student scholarships, which are awarded to Helena’s high school rodeo team members such as Hailey Burger, who shined in multiple events over the weekend.

Burger won the goat-tying competition and competed in breakaway roping, team roping and open barrels.

“Practice, getting up early, staying up late," said Burger of the process.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Hailey Burger is a member of Capital High School's 2023-24 Rodeo Team.

Born in Helena, Burger is a student at Capital High School and is preparing to travel to Gillette, Wyoming, for High School nationals later this week, but the 2023 NRA Finals, which are held in Kalispell this year, is the ultimate goal.

“There has been a lot of ups and downs, but you build a family and you can learn from everyone. That helps a lot, to just have people in your circle and help you build that confidence," added Burger.

