Dement takes bareback lead at College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. - Kolt Dement, a freshman from Rusk, Texas, competing at his first College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) took the overall lead in bareback riding Wednesday. Dement, a ranch management major at Panola College, scored 83 points on Vold Rodeo’s Storm Valley to take the lead in the third round.

Dement finished seventh in the first two rounds of bareback riding. His total of 239.5 points puts him 5.5 points ahead of fellow freshman Dean Thompson of Snyder, Texas, who competes for Western Texas College. Thompson placed sixth in the first round and tied for third in the second round. His 74-point effort on Vold Rodeo’s Daddy’s Money Wednesday put him fourth in round three and second overall.

Canadian steer wrestler Pacean DeLeeuw who represents Cisco College in Texas grappled the overall lead in his event with a total time of 18.9 seconds on three steers. The welding major from Athabasca, Alberta, finished fifth in round one with a 5.9-second run and improved to third in round two with a 4.8. While his 8.2 in round three is sitting 10th thus far, he holds the overall lead by 4.8 seconds. Chadron Coffield, a junior animal science major from the University of Wyoming, moved to second overall, although his best round placing after three rounds is a tie for eighth in round three with half of the steer wrestlers left to compete.

Ladd King of Harrisville, Utah, caught the overall lead in tie-down roping on the strength of a 9.8-second run Wednesday night. King, a senior in construction management at Weber State University, finished 21st in the first round and sixth in the second. He has already accomplished a rare feat – winning the tie-down roping championship in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s (NIRA) Rocky Mountain Region four times.

King’s total time of 32.6 seconds is just 1.7 seconds faster than Levi Delamarter from Longview, Washington. Delamarter, a junior business major at Montana State University, has a total time of 34.3. He finished third in round two with a 9.1 and was 13th in round one.

Third-round competition at the CNFR continues Thursday at 7 p.m. (MDT) at the Ford Wyoming Center. The performance will also be broadcast live on ESPN3.

RESULTS after Wednesday’s performance at the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 16, 2021

Bareback Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Kolt Dement, Panola Junior College, 83 points on Vold Rodeo’s Storm Valley. 2, Brody Smith, University of Montana Western, 79.5. 3, Jake Kesl, Gillette College, 76. 4, Dean Thompson, Western Texas College, 74. 5, Tyler Smith, Treasure Valley Community College; Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College; and Chett Dietz, College of Southern Idaho, 72 points each. (overall leaders) 1. Dement. 239.5. 2, Thompson, 234. 3, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 231. 4, Brody Smith, 227. 5, Pope, 223.5. 6, Kesl, 214.

Tie-Down Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Austin Madison, Mid Plains College, 9.1 seconds. 2, Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.7. 3, Ladd King, Weber State University, 9.8. 4, Jase Staudt, University of Wyoming, 9.9. 5, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin, 10.5. 6, Chadron Coffield, University of Wyoming, 11.2. (overall leaders) 1, King, 32.6 seconds on three. 2, Levi Delamarter, Montana State University, 34.3. 3, Collin Palmer, Black Hills State University, 35.8. 4, Madison, 35.9. 5, Elmore, 37.4. 6, Connor Atkinson, Wharton County Community College, 38.2.

Breakaway Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Taylor Lawson, Southwest Texas Junior College, 1.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Morgan Foss, Dickinson State University, and Chloe Frey, McNeese State University, 2.1 seconds each. 4, Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State University, 2.4. 5, Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.7. 6, Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 2.8. (overall leaders) 1, Bedke, 7.9 seconds on three. 2, Courtney Peters, Black Hills State University, 8.1. 3, Brianna Williams, Chadron College, 12.6. 4, Lawson, 16.3. 5, Jayce Blake, Treasure Valley Community College, 27.1. 6, Jade Boote, Dickinson State University, 27.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 80 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Big Syrup. 2, Karson Mebane, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 78.5. 3, Lachlan Sheppard, Western Texas College, 71.5. 4, Timothy Troyer, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 69.5. 5, Michael Womack, Panola College, 68.5. 6, Tyler Pruitt, University of Tennessee – Martin, 65.5. (overall leaders) 1, Womack, 204.5 points on three. 2, Russell Kay, College of Southern Idaho, 199. 3, (on two) Cash Wilson, Clarendon College, 157. 4, Dylan Shofield, Western Texas College, 154. 5, (tie) Garrett Uptain, University of Wyoming, and Weston Patterson, Clarendon College, 151.

Steer Wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Riley Westhaver, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Grant Peterson, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 4.0 each. 4, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 5.0. 5, Colton Struxness, South Dakota State University, 5.4. 6, Trisyn Kalawai’a, Central Arizona College, 6.6. (overall leaders) 1, Pacean DeLeeuw, Cisco College, 18.9. 2, Chadron Coffield, University of Wyoming, 23.7. 3, Peterson, 23.8. 4, Kalawai’a, 29.1. 5, Brek Sanderson, College of Southern Idaho, 35.8. 6, Anderson, 8.4 on two.

Goat Tying: (third round leaders) 1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 6.3 seconds. 2, Lindsey Pulsipher, Montana State University, 6.4. 3, Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University, 6.7. 4, (tie) Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, and Tori Jacobs, South Dakota State University, 6.8. 6, Mayce Marek, Wharton County Junior College, 6.9. (overall leaders) 1, Rasmussen, 18.9 seconds on three. 2, Marek, 19.7. 3, Donnelly, 19.9. 4, Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 20.3. 5, (tie) Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, and Duncan, 20.4 each.

Team Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Cobie Dodds, West Hills College and Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 6.3 seconds. 2, Jaret Whitman and Teegan Leno, Montana State University, 6.4. 3, Will Eddleman, Cisco College, and Garrett Jacobs, Sul Ross University, 6.5. 4, JC and LJ Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College, 8.0. 5, Garrett Elmore, and Jessen James, Western Oklahoma State College, 10.0. 6, Stran Morris, Western Oklahoma State College, and Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 10.2. (overall leaders) 1, Yeahquo and Yeahquo, 20.8 seconds on three. 2, Jon Peterson and Tray Smith, Gillette College, 29.8. 3, Eddleman and Garrett, 32.4. 4, Morris and White, 37.2. 5, (on two) Ethan Griffin, Oklahoma State University and Blayne Horne, Western Oklahoma State College, 13.0. 6, Whitman and Leno, 17.8.

Barrel Racing: (third round leaders) 1, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.11 seconds. 2, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.15. 3, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.20. 4, Payton Schoeppach, Cuesta College, and Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State University, 14.38. 6, Katelyn Hobbie, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.39. (overall leaders) 1, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 42.70. 2, Hepper, 42.92. 3, Schoeppach, 43.37. 4, Pauley, 43.42. 5, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 43.51. 6, Tea Recanzone, Boise State University, 43.65.

Bull Riding: (third round leaders – two rides) 1, Mason Ward, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 73.5 points on Triple V Rodeo’s Greystone. 2, Koby Jacobson, Midplains Community College, 68.5. (overall leaders – on two) 1, Holden Moss, Three Rivers College, 147. (on one) 2, Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 84.5. 3, Quinten Taylor, Casper College, 79.5. 4, Cullen Teller, Tarleton State University, 78.

Men’s All-Around: 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 190 points. 2, Garrett Elmore, Western Oklahoma State College, 155. 3, Roy Lee, Missouri Valley College, 150. 4, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 110.

Women’s All-Around: (one qualified) 1, Taylor Lawson, Southwest Texas Junior College, 100 points.

Men’s Team: 1, Western Oklahoma State College, 565 points. 2, Western Texas College, 420. 3, Clarendon College, 410. 4, Panola College, 385.