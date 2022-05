(Editor's note: This article will be updated)

BILLINGS - Browning native Dakota Louis saved his best for last.

Louis out-dueled Drago for a 91-point walk-off ride at the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational in Billings. Louis needed 88 points to surpass Lucas Divino's performance earlier in the championship round.

With the win, Louis emphatically punched his ticket to the World Finals in Fort Worth May 13-22.