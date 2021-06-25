Cowboy Channel to broadcast, stream Jr. National Finals Rodeo

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Cowboy Channel and Jr. Rodeo are excited to announce that the 2021 Jr. National Finals Rodeo will carry all action from the first barrel run on June 28 until the last ride on Saturday, July 3 via the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app.

In addition, the Jr. NFR semifinals and finals will be telecast on Cowboy Channel, which will bring fans all of the action across your favorite viewing screen.

Fans can live stream events via the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app or watch the live Cowboy Channel telecast, depending on the round. Semifinals and finals will be available on both platforms, while all other rounds will be available live and on-demand via the app.

The Jr. NFR is being held at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, June 28-July 3. The Jr. NFR features the best-of-the-best contestants in all of youth rodeo in a tournament-style rodeo competition.

More than 500 contestants will compete for a Jr. world championship in the core rodeo events. The Jr. NFR gives fans an opportunity to see the next generation of ProRodeo contestants.

For more information, visit jrrodeo.org.