Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett wins Cody Stampede

CODY, Wyo. - Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett earned his second bareback riding win at the Cody Stampede, with both arriving aboard the same horse.

In 2019, he set an arena record on Gun Fire from Frontier Rodeo with a 94. They matched up at Stampede Park again July 2, and the result this time was a 91.5 point score. The win was worth $5,746 for the Montana resident.

2018 world champion saddle bronc rider Wade Sundell from Boxholm, Iowa, played to the crowd after getting off of C5 Rodeo’s horse named Kitty Whistle. The sold-out stands responded with a roar when his score of 90 points was announced.

That put Sundell in a tie for first place with Mitch Pollock from Winnemucca, Nevada. Pollock rode Frontier Rodeo’s Maple Leaf on July 3. Those scores earned each of them $4,907 which they needed badly. Both Pollock and Sundell are hoping to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December and both of them are outside of the top 15, but among the top 25. With three months full of rodeos, their goals are definitely in reach.

In the steer wrestling, world standings leader Jacob Talley increased his lead when he added $6,269 to his earnings. Talley, from Keatchie, Louisiana, stopped the clock in 3.4 seconds for the win.

A year ago, Tuf Cooper left Cody with a championship in the tie-down roping. He competed during the final rodeo and again left with the championship. Cooper, from Decatur, Texas, stopped the clock in 8.3 seconds and was the big winner of the rodeo at $10,671.

The total payoff at the 102nd Cody Stampede was over $300,000. The dust hasn’t settled at Stampede Park as the Cody Nite Rodeo starts again July 5 and continues through Aug. 31.

102nd Cody Stampede Champions

Bareback Riding, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 91.5 points, $5,746

Steer Wrestling, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds, $6,269

Team Roping, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds, $7,640 each

Saddle Bronc Riding, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., and Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, 90 points and $4,907 each.

Breakaway Roping, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds, $3,845

Tie-Down Roping, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.3, $10,671

Barrel Racing, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds, $10,124

Bull Riding, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points, $5,584

RESULTS: Fourth Performance ---

Bareback riding: 1, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 90 points on C5 Rodeo’s Black Feathers. 2, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 86. 3, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84.5. 4, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 81.

Steer wrestling: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, Logan Wiseman, Paola, Kan., 5.5. 3, Connor Curtis McKell, Springville, Utah, 13.8. 4, Matt Watson, Springville, Utah, 16.2.

Team roping: (three times) 1, Clint Summers, Lake City Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 4.2. 2, Nick Sartain, Bandera, Texas, and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 5.0. 3, Brandon Webb, Big Wells, Texas, and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, okla., 19.5.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, 90 points on C5 Rodeo’s Kitty Whistle. 2, Ks Thomson, Lundbreck, Alberta, 88. 3, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia, 86. 4, Lefty Holman, Visalia, calif., 84.5.

Breakaway roping: (three times) 1, Callie Hardwick, Fairfield, Texas, 2.5 seconds. 2, Katie Mundorf, Mullen, Neb., 3.3. 3, sequin Brewer, Canyon, Texas, 3.4. 4

Tie-down roping: 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.3 seconds. 2, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 8.5. 3, Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho, 9.8. 4, Koleby Hughes, St. George, Utah, 10.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 17.43 seconds. 2, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.49. 3, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.68. 4, Randi Holliday, Chouteau, Okla., 17.77.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Chase Dougherty, Decatur, Texas, 84 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Out Cold. .

Current Leaders ---

Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvalis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier rodeo’s Gun Fire, $5,756. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 90, $4,405. 3, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5, $2,107. 5, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85, $1,341. 6, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84.5, $958. 7, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84, $766. 6, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 83, $575.

Steer wrestling: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds, $6,269. 2, (tie) Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., and Zack Jongbloed, Kinder, La., 3.6 and $5,279 each. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9, $4,289. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D.; and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas; 4.0 and $2,989 each. 8, (tie) Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif.; Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss.; Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah; and Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.; 4.2, $742.

Team roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds, $7,640. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1, $6,835. 3, (tie) Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.2 and $5,227 each. 6, Britt Smith and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.3, $3,619. 76, Jake Clay, Spulpa, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Harshorn, Okla., 4.1, $2,815; 8, (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz.; Jaxson Tucker, Statesville, N.C., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.5, $1,206.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, (tie) Mitch Pollock on Frontier Rodeo’s Maple Leaf and Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa on C5 Rodeo;s Kitty Whistle, 90 points and $4,907 each. 3, (tie) Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., and K’s Thomson, Lundbreck, Alberta, 88 and $2,593. 5, (tie) Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87.5, $1,111. 7, Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 86, $741. 8, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 85, $556.

Breakaway roping: 1, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds, $3,845. 2, Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.1, $3,076. 3, (tie) Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., and Hope Thompson, Abilene, Texas, 2.3 and $2,211 each. 7, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6, $961. 8, (tie) Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, Mont., and Megan Burbidge, Tremonton, Utah,; 2.9, $769. 11, Sarah Verheist, Pryor, Mont., 3.0, $577. 12, (tie) lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas; Abbie Medlin, Tatum, N.M., and Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.1, $384. 15, Kelsie Chace, Dublin, Texas, 3.2, 4192.

Tie-down roping: 1, Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.3 seconds, $10,671. 2, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.4 seconds and $8,986 each. 4, (tie) Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif.; Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich.; Michael Pederson, Hermiston, Ore.; and Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss.; 8.5, $5,617. 8, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6, $2,808. 9, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas; Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas; and Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 8.7, $749.

Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds, $10,124. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.05, $8,099. 3, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.24, $6,580. 4, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.25, $5,062. 5, (tie) Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., and Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 17.31, $3,543 each. 7, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 17.32, $2,531. 8, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.35, $2,278. 9, (tie0 Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, and Ericka Nelson, Lake City, Fla., 17.40, $1,898. 11, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., 17.42, $1,519. 12, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 17.43, $1,265. 13, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 17.45, %1,012. 14, Meka Farr, Honeyville, Utah, 17.46, $759. 15, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.46, $506.

Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail, $5,584. 2, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91, $4,281. 3, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 90.5, $3,164. 4, (tie) Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each., Ariz., 85, $1,675. 6, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 87, $931. 7, (tie) Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86, $651.

