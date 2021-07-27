Cooper Davis wins Round 1 of PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing

(Editor's note: PBR media release)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) brought the heat to the “Daddy of ‘Em All” as he won Monday night’s Round 1 of PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Last Cowboy Standing at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Improving on his 2019 opening-night round win, Davis reached 8 seconds aboard @PBR On TikTok (Paradigm Bull Co./Lansman Land & Cattle) for 91 points. In 2019, Davis won the round with a mere 88-point ride. The round win awarded the Texas cowboy 39 world points to hold his No. 3 spot in the world standings.

“I feel really good. This is always a big thing, coming back in the second half and getting to knock one down,” said Davis. “To be 91-plus is a good start. I went and got on a lot of practice bulls last week to get ready for this format. It can be grueling. There will be a lot of bulls tomorrow, and I’m expecting to ride them.”

In one of the hottest world title races in memory, the 2016 World Champion now sits 147 world points behind world No. 2 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), who failed to ride Sky Harbor (Wilks Ranch/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) Monday night.

Reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) stretched his lead over his countryman after earning 14 world points when he bested Combustion (CO Cattle/Eldon Flinn) for an 85-point score. Pacheco is now 82.5 points behind Leme in the world standings.

Eleven cowboys recorded qualified rides in Round 1, guaranteeing the group of athletes among the best bull riders in the world a spot in Tuesday’s Round 2. With a minimum of 25 riders required to advance to Round 2, the remaining 14 draw spots will be determined by the world standings as of July 19 heading into Last Cowboy Standing

2012 PRCA World Champion Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) finished in second place in the round by covering American Gangster (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) for 89.75 points. Teel earned 28 world points, moving him from No. 10 to No. 8 in the world standings.

After holding the No. 1 spot on the leaderboard for the majority of the night, veteran cowboy Cody Nance (Paris, Tennessee) finished in third place with an 88-point ride aboard Oz (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.). The exhilarating ride earned him 22 world points.

Nance started the night at No. 28 and moved up to No. 23 in the world standings.

Young gun Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska) tied with Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) for fourth place in the round. The pair had matching 86.75-point ride scores and both collected 19.5 world points.

Halverson jumped from No. 45 to No. 40 in the world standings after riding Homegrown (Cord McCoy/Chad Reese), while Swearingen made the 8 on Midnight Flyer (Paradigm Bull Company), taking him from No. 88 to No. 49 in the world standings.

Twenty-five bull riders from Monday’s Round 1 will return to the “Daddy of ‘Em All” on Tuesday, July 27 for Round 2 of Last Cowboy Standing.

The Top 8 riders in the aggregate following the second round will then advance to Round 3. Round 4 will then consist of the Top 4 riders in the aggregate based upon the previous three rounds.

Round 5 will feature every rider who posted a qualified ride in Round 4. A minimum of two riders will compete in Round 5. If only one rider covers in Round 4, then the PBR will draw back one rider based on aggregate scores following the completion of Round 4.

The rider with the highest score in Round 5 will win the title of Last Cowboy Standing. If all riders buck off in Round 5, then the Last Cowboy Standing crown will go to the rider with the highest aggregate score among those who attempted a bull in Round 5.

The action from Cheyenne will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network July 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET. In addition, PBR RidePass on PlutoTV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv [pluto.tv]. Tune to channel 720 for the latest programming schedule.

PBR Unleash The Beast - Last Cowboy Standing

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Cooper Davis, 91-0-0-0-0-91.00-39 Points.

2. Cody Teel, 89.75-0-0-0-0-89.75-28 Points.

3. Cody Nance, 88-0-0-0-0-88.00-22 Points.

4. Conner Halverson, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-19.5 Points.

(tie). Daylon Swearingen, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-19.5 Points.

6. Junior Patrik Souza, 86.25-0-0-0-0-86.25-17 Points.

7. J.T. Moore, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-16 Points.

8. Jose Vitor Leme, 85-0-0-0-0-85.00-14 Points.

9. Boudreaux Campbell, 84.75-0-0-0-0-84.75-12 Points.

(tie). Eli Vastbinder, 84.75-0-0-0-0-84.75-12 Points.

11. Jesse Petri, 82.5-0-0-0-0-82.50-2 Points.

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Taylor Toves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Vinell Mariano, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Deklan Garland, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00