Contenders bringing it at College National Finals Rodeo

(Editor's note: CNFR release)

CASPER, Wyo. – The window for a college rodeo athlete to earn a National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association championship is narrow. To earn more than one and back-to-back titles — is a quest few athletes ever accomplish.

Two of the champions at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) put themselves in position to do that on Tuesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center. Fans watched Cole Franks, the reigning bareback and men’s all-around champion move to the top of the board in his signature event.

Franks won his previous titles for Clarendon College in Texas. He transferred to Missouri Valley College and with his 74-point ride on Tuesday night leads the overall standings with 235 points. He is ahead of his teammate, Ty Pope who has a total score of 233.5 on three rides.

In the bull riding, the lone rider to last eight seconds was the current champion, Tristan Hutchings from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. Hutchings grew up in Idaho, the same as his coach, C.J. Aragon. The decision to move to Texas to pursue an education was made easier knowing that Aragon knew where he came from.

Hutchings earned the championship here a year ago with a total score of 241.5 points. He has ridden two out of three bulls for a total of 167 points and is looking like a favorite to be back here to compete Saturday night for the championship. He is also competing here in the steer wrestling and if he is successful on his third steer could gain enough points to be in contention for the all-around championship.

The CNFR is updating complete results here.

There are three more performances that feature the third round of competition, Wednesday through Friday. Then the 12 contestants in each event with the highest total scores or fastest total times will advance to Saturday night’s championship round.

CNFR 1st performance:

Bareback riding: (third round) 1, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 74.5 points. 2, Cole Franks, Missouri Valley College, 74. 3, (tie) Denton Jacobson, Fort Scott Community College, and Matthew Tuni, Fort Lewis College, 68 each. (total on three) 1, Franks, 236. 2, Pope, 233.5. 3, Jacobsen, 220.5. 4, (tie) Tuni and Sebastian Hotalen, Dixie State University, 196.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (third round) 1, Kase Bacque, Sam Houston State University, 8.6 seconds. 2, Zane Taylor, Treasure Valley Community College, 9.5. 3, Will McCraw, University of Tennessee – Martin, 10.2. 4, (tie) Cody Stewart, Feather River College and Jacob Haren, Mid Plains Community College, 10.7. (total on three) 1, Stewart, 32.2. 2, Bacque, 33.2. 3, Myles Kenzy, Gillette College, 38.2. 4, Monty James, Central Arizona College, 41.0.

Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, (tie) Hayden Madsen, Laramie County Community College and Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla Community College, 2.2 seconds each. 3, Briena Wells, Weatherford College, 2.5. 4, Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State University, 2.6. (total on three) 1, Wells, 7.6. 2, Deerman, 7.8. 3, Emily Knust, Gillette College, 9.7. 4, Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 11.5.

Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, (tie) Wes Shaw, College of Southern Idaho, and Garrett Elmore, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.1 seconds. 3, Tucker alberts, Missouri Valley college, 5.3. 4, Logan Corta, Utah State University Eastern, 7.0. (total on three) 1, Alberts, 13.7. 2, Ty Allred, Tarleton State University, 18.4. 3, Mike Nannini, Montana State University, 23.1. (on two) 4, Walt Arnold, Tarleton State University, 8.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round) 1, Shae Fournier, McNeese State University, 80.5. 2, Jarrod Hammons, Hill College, 72.4. 3, (tie) Sage Miller, Laramie County Community College, and Carson Klinger, University of Montana – Western, 70 each. (total on three) Fournier, 234. 2, Miller, 207. (on two) 3, Ryder Sanford, McNeese State University, 163. 4, Brody Wells, Tarleton State University, 153.

Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University, 6.1 seconds. 2, Kodey Hoss, Weatherford College, 6.3. 3, Wacey Day, Northeastern Junior College, 6.5. 4, (tie) Madalyn Richards, Texas A & M University, and Emily Knust, Gillette College, 6.7 seconds each. (total on three) 1, Duncan, 18.9. 2, Hoss, 19.1. 3, Day, 20.0. 4, Lakin Cunningham, Missouri Valley College, 20.2.

Team Roping: (third round) 1, Mason Moore, Sam Houston State University and Logan Moore, Wharton County College, 5.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, and Jaken Todacheerie, Northern Pioneer College; and Cutter Machado, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo and Wyatt Hansen, West Hills College, 6.0. (total on three) 1, Moore and Moore, 18.0. 2, McCraw and Walker, 30.0. 3, Moreno and Todacheenie, 38.3. 4, Trystin Hooper, West Hills College and David Stark, California State University – Fresno, 40.6.

Barrel racing: (third round) 1, Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.13 seconds. 2, Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 14.22. 3, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 14.33. 4, Kiara Begay, University of Arizona, 14.36. (total on three) 1, Emma Smith, Texas A & M University, 43.21. 2, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 43.43. 3, Kiera Begay, University of Arizona, 43.44. 4, Kelly Bang, Dickinson State University, 43.75.

Bull Riding: (third round – one qualified ride) 1, Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 82.5 points. (total on two) 1, Hutchings, 167. 2, Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 157.5. 3, Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 157. 4, Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 141.5.