GREAT FALLS — After a strong start to the 47th Montana Circuit Finals, competitors at the top are inching closer to season-ending titles after performances on Friday at Four Seasons Arena.

One who's doing so is Helena's Sam Petersen — the bareback average champion at last month's NFR — who recorded a 90.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Competitors inch closer to end-of-season titles at night 2 of circuit finals

Also taking first in Friday's go-rounds while holding leads in their respective aggregate categories were Jaden Whitman of Whitehall with a 5.2 in steer wrestling (11.3 on two), and Melrose's Dillon Hahnkamp in tie down who went 7.9 (19.1 on two).

Sage Newman of Melstone sparked a roar in the crowd with an 89-point ride in bareback to stay atop the leaderboard after an 85.5 on Thursday.

To see results from throughout the Circuit Finals when updated, click here.