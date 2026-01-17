High School College More Sports Watch Now
Competitors inch closer to end-of-season titles at Night 2 of Circuit Finals

Sage Newman
Melstone's Sage Newman rides during the bareback competition at the 47th Montana Circuit Finals on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Great Falls.
Sage Newman
GREAT FALLS — After a strong start to the 47th Montana Circuit Finals, competitors at the top are inching closer to season-ending titles after performances on Friday at Four Seasons Arena.

One who's doing so is Helena's Sam Petersen — the bareback average champion at last month's NFR — who recorded a 90.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Also taking first in Friday's go-rounds while holding leads in their respective aggregate categories were Jaden Whitman of Whitehall with a 5.2 in steer wrestling (11.3 on two), and Melrose's Dillon Hahnkamp in tie down who went 7.9 (19.1 on two).

Sage Newman of Melstone sparked a roar in the crowd with an 89-point ride in bareback to stay atop the leaderboard after an 85.5 on Thursday.

To see results from throughout the Circuit Finals when updated, click here.

