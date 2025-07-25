Columbia Falls' Brash Rodeo continues weekly events throughout the summer

COLUMBIA FALLS — For over two decades, the Bash Rodeo has been a staple of Columbia Falls as one of the longest-running rodeos in the Flathead Valley, and with special events on the horizon, it is sure to bring some excitement.

Brash Rodeo continues weekly events throughout the summer

The Brash Rodeo holds weekly events at the Blue Moon Arena and brings in talented riders from across the nation.

But this rodeo is more than just a place for elite riders. Vance Brash, the owner of the rodeo, said it also helps showcase the future of the rodeo world.

“From kids who are just getting started, first time they've ever been on a horse or first time they've ever been on a bull, to veterans that have been to the NFR, the Indian national finals, so we cater to all levels,” Brash said. “It's kind of unique because they actually compete against each other from the beginners to the veterans.”

Now, the Brash Rodeo is hosting its Heritage Days, which celebrate its longstanding presence in the Columbia Falls community.

With the rodeo located close to Glacier National Park, Brash encourages anyone who visits the park to also stop by the rodeo to take in the full Montana experience.

“If you spend two days [at Glacier], you've kind of seen most everything it has to offer unless you're actually out doing a lot of hiking and stuff,” Brash said. “So folks that come here for a week, they look for something else to do. Almost everybody that we talked to, they come to Montana because they want to see a rodeo.”

The Brash Rodeo will continue with its weekly rodeos, including a special event with the Blue Moon Bull Bash on Aug. 8.

