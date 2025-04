BILLINGS — For the second straight year, Scripps Sports and Montana's Television Network are proud to deliver all four rounds of live coverage from Montana State’s Spring Rodeo in Bozeman. Performances will air Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Viewers can find statedwide MTN channels here.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen delivers a fun crash course on College Rodeo 101 in the video above.