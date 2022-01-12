Cody Teel closes in on Denver Chute-Out lead; shares 2nd with Jake Lockwood

(Editor's note: NWSSR release)

DENVER - Clayton Sellars still maintains the lead with his 89.5-point ride Monday at the National Western Stock Show with dozens of Professional Bull Riders vying for a chance to win the Denver Chute-Out championship.

But 2012 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion Cody Teel drew to within striking distance Tuesday night. The College Station, Texas, cowboy scored 88.5 points on Hart Cattle Company’s Crystal Fox to share second place with Jake Lockwood of Volberg, Montana, who rode on Monday.

Also coming in hot on Tuesday were Brazilian Marcelo Procopio Pereira and Javier Garcia who hales from Mexico. They tied for fourth place in the first round with 87.5-point scores.

There were a total of 27 riders to make qualified rides who will all advance to Wednesday night’s progressive round. To fill the 30 spots, three riders will qualify based on how close they made it to the required eight seconds.

Competition Wednesday night starts at 7 p.m. with round two. Then the 15 best riders from the previous two rounds will compete in the finals following round two. Riders scores will be added together and at the conclusion of event, whoever has the highest accumulated score will be crowned the Denver champion.

Along with the lion’s share of the prize money and championship awards, the rider who wins the title here will earn points that could potentially move him onto the elite Unleash The Beast Tour within the next two months. Fans who can’t be here in person can catch all of the action on RidePass on Pluto TV.

