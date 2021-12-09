Clay Tryan: 'I'm the oldest dude here, maybe' at National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS - Montana team roper Clay Tryan knows all about winning world championships. The header has done it three times.

Tryan was in world championship form in Round 7 Wednesday night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo when he and partner Jake Long turned in a blazing quick time of 3.7 seconds. It's the fastest time for anybody at this year's NFR.

"Honestly, it felt like one of the better spins I've had in my life here," Tryan told MTN Sports. "It felt so fast. It felt like the fastest run I've ever made here. I'll have to watch it back, but stuff was happening."

On the flip side, funny thing is, Clay's kids don't always think he's so good.

"My younger one was telling me how much I sucked all day the other day and finally, I'd had enough of him," Tryan admitted with a wry smile. "I was like, yeah, I'm not saying your not right, but just stop. I can't listen to you no more."

The champ also tells us the day he never thought he'd see in his 18 years at the NFR has finally arrived.

"I think I might be the oldest guy here, or one of them. It's kind of hard to take, really," Tryan said."It's kind of weird because when I was younger everybody was older in the team roping. Now I'm the oldest dude here, maybe."

Fact is, the old dude has finishes of first, second and third place over the the last three nights. And less than $30,000 off the lead, he is in the thick of winning a fourth world title.

Round 8 is set for 6:45 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday with winners crowned Saturday night in Las Vegas.

