Chase Dougherty wins PBR Billings opener; Jess Lockwood, Dakota Louis bucked off

(Editor's note: PBR release)

BILLINGS - On Friday night in Montana, Chase Dougherty (Stephenville, Texas) earned his third round victory of the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast (UTB) season by claiming the Round 1 win at the PBR Unleash The Beast -Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires in Billings.

Dougherty started off the PBR’s 26th premier series visit to the Treasure State in fine fashion as he rocketed from the chutes aboard Bread Basket (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co) to clinch the round win at the league’s longest-running tour stop.

“This season is probably going to be the most special one that I’m ever going to have,” said Dougherty. “I’ve got a baby boy coming in September. I’m really excited about that.”

The 23-year-old soon-to-be father had the crowd cheering inside of the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as he recorded a monster 90.5-point ride score, his second 90-point ride of the season.

Dougherty started his weekend in Billings at No. 21 in the world and moved up to No. 19 after collecting 29 world points.

The young gun sits in the No. 2 spot in the 2021 PBR Rookie of the Year race, trailing leader Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado) by 156 points. With Fritzlan out of competition for the weekend with a groin injury, Dougherty is poised to gain ground and close the gap in the standings.

In a surprising turn of events, the top two riders in the world standings were unable to record qualified rides on night one of the three-day event.

2020 World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) was bucked off by Kent’s Wild Side (4B Bucking Bulls) at 4.8 seconds while Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) was bested by Clifford (Johnson Bucking Bulls) in a mere 2.88 seconds.

Three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) reminded fans of his world title-caliber skill as he captured second place in the round. Paired with Rudy Can Do (Bierema Rodeo Inc.), a bull that bested him in 2020, Alves was able to settle into the spin in full control. The 87.5-point score earned the veteran Brazilian 18 world points, moving him into the No. 10 spot in the world standings from No. 13.

Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil) delivered an exhilarating 85.75-point ride aboard Cheii Swagger (4B Bucking Bulls) to take third place in the round and earn 17 world points. The Brazilian cowboy, who arrived in Montana at No. 22 in the world standings, held strong to that position.

2012 PRCA World Champion Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) began the weekend in the No. 18 spot in the world standings and held tightly to it courtesy of his fourth-place finish in the round. Steadfast and stone-faced in the chutes, Teel was all smiles after his 85.5-point ride aboard Ghost Dancer (Bird Bucking Bulls). The ride earned Teel 16 world points.

26-year-old Brazilian Marcelo Procopio Pereira (Rinopolis, Brazil) rounded out the Top 5 in the round after he bested Timber Jam (Vold Rodeo) for a satisfying 85-point score. His Top-5 finish earned him 15 world points to climb from No. 25 in the world standings to No. 24.

Montana’s own two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) did not have the night he hoped for in his return to competition. After what fans thought was a qualified ride aboard Jaynette’s Pet 2 (4B Bucking Bulls), replay officials determined that Lockwood touched the bull with his free hand at 7.34 seconds, disqualifying him.

The PBR Unleash The Beast -Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires will continue on with Round 2 on Saturday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. MST. Saturday night will also feature a special 15/15 Bucking Battle round of competition.

Fans can relive all the action from Round 1 in Montana starting on Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m. MST on RidePass.com [ridepass.com] or via the RidePass mobile app.

PBR Unleash The Beast - Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark -Billings, Montana

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Chase Dougherty, 90.5-0-0-0-90.50-29 Points.

2. Silvano Alves, 87.5-0-0-0-87.50-18 Points.

3. João Henrique Lucas, 85.75-0-0-0-85.75-17 Points.

4. Cody Teel, 85.5-0-0-0-85.50-16 Points.

5. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 85-0-0-0-85.00-15 Points.

6. J.T. Moore, 84.25-0-0-0-84.25-14 Points.

7. Leonardo Lima, 80.75-0-0-0-80.75-13 Points.

8. Dener Barbosa, 76.75-0-0-0-76.75-4 Points.

9. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 71.5-0-0-0-71.50-3 Points.

10. Alex Cerqueira, 68.75-0-0-0-68.75-2 Points.

Jose Vitor Leme, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Taylor Toves, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Kyle Jones, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Rodrigo Melgar, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Caic Cassio Carvalho, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Logan Biever, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Kelly, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Skender, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0.00