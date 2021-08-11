CEO George Taylor resigns from PRCA, effective immediately

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors accepted the resignation of PRCA Chief Executive Officer George Taylor on Tuesday, effective immediately.

“We want to thank George for his time as the CEO,” said Jacobs Crawley, PRCA Chairman of the Board. “The PRCA Board is extremely proud of the many contributions that George has made to the organization over the last three-plus years.”

Taylor led the PRCA through the challenges presented by COVID-19, overseeing the shift of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® (NFR) to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in December 2020 and to include a full payout of $10 million.

Taylor brought some of the world’s biggest rodeos, such as RodeoHouston and the Calgary Stampede, back under the PRCA umbrella. He also orchestrated the television partnership with The Cowboy Channel, bringing rodeo coverage to broadcast television and live streaming in an unprecedented manner. Taylor also led the establishment and growth of Jr. Rodeo, incorporating some of the nation’s biggest youth-oriented rodeo associations.

Tom Glause, the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration, will serve as interim CEO, the Board announced.