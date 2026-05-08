MISSOULA — Bull riding may be the most thrilling event of the night for rodeo fans, but for the parents of the cowboys climbing onto those bulls, it's a different experience entirely.

"I get very nervous. Sometimes I'm like, do I puke? Do I cry?" Zimmie Knutson said.

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Bull riding moms and dads share nerves, pride behind 8 seconds in the arena

Zimmie is the mother of Montana Western bull rider Gavin Knutson. Trish Hunter, mother of Montana Grizzly bull rider Travis Hunter, knows the feeling well.

"I always want him to do well, but ... my anxiety level goes up, I guess, because I don't want him to get hurt," Trish Hunter said.

These days, it's 1,500 pounds of muscle and violence versus 160 pounds of grit and perseverance.

But for these parents, the journey started long before the college arena.

"I knew we were in trouble when he got on his first steer, and he got up like he won the world," Trish Hunter siad. "And I was like, here we go, we're done for."

Travis Hunter's season ended with the UM Spring Rodeo, but Gavin Knutson is headed to the College National Finals Rodeo next month. His mother has watched him grow throughout his career.

"Gavin's come a long way in the bull riding career, so it's awesome to watch him. It's awesome to watch, to see how far he's come," Zimmie Knutson said.

Gavin Knutson will head to the CNFR alongside Big Sky champion Tahj Wells, who became the region's top bull rider as a freshman. His father, Wes Wells, has been there for every step.

"When he was younger and he graduated up to the big bulls, I kind of got pretty nervous," Wes Wells said. "And now I kind of travel with him around and we've been through some pretty big places and he's been on some pretty good bulls, so I'm kind of mellow now."

For Wes Wells, the nerves give way to pure excitement once his son is in the arena.

"Once he gets out there and he starts putting on a good ride and starts whooping and hollering around, I'm feeling good just like him," Wes Wells said.

Eight seconds for their sons — an eternity for the parents.

