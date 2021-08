Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 19, 2021

BILLINGS - Montana bull rider Parker Breding, five-time world steer wrestling champion Luke Branquinho and two-time world champion barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi took opening round leads Thursday at the PRCA's Yellowstone River Roundup in Billings. (Editor's note: Awaiting round results from YRR)

