Branger, Breding, Gleason, Greenoughs among Saturday's Montana Pro Rodeo HOF inductees

BILLINGS -- The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will induct it's newest class Saturday night at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center after the banquet was placed on hold for nearly a year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The annual event, which opens at 2 p.m. with a reception and dinner at 5 p.m., raises scholarship money for Montana high school students hoping to compete in collegiate rodeo and has awarded over half a million dollars in 16 years. The Montana High School Rodeo Association Scholarship is the nation's largest rodeo scholarship program, according to the MPRHWF.

Rodeo legends Clint Branger, Scott Breding, Bill Greenough, Billy Greenough and Brad Gleason highlight Saturday's latest class. John L. Moore will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Forrie J. Smith, who was raised on his grandparents' ranch in Helena and is now an actor on the hit television show 'Yellowstone', is this year's guest of honor.

I'm just a country kid from Montana on screen with an Academy Award winner (Kevin Costner)," Smith said. "This is a dream come true for me."

Banquet reservations can be made by calling 406-256-6515 and those interested in supporting the high school scholarship fund may do so here.

"The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame remains committed to celebrating accomplishments of our rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and to building on more $600,000 scholarships already awarded to our state’s high school rodeo athletes as they seek higher education," president Brent Jordan said.

2021 Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Honorees:

Lifetime Achievement

John L. Moore

Legends

Clint Branger

Scott Breding

Bill Greenough

Billy Greenough

Brad Gleason

Montana Sportscaster

Scott Breen

Montana Veterinarian

John Beug

Montana Horse Trainer

Gary and Linda Crowder

Lady of the West

Elaine Graveley

Montana Ranches

Schulz/Cummings

Double M Livestock

Weaver Ranch

Fauth Ranch

McCauley Ranch

Kern Ranch

Hill Ranch

Great Rodeo Families

Gene Maher

Larry McComb

Jerry Small

Western Heritage

Yost Family

John and Connie Ahlgren

Leininger Ranch

Montana Ferrier

Kenny Drinkwalter

Livestock Auction

Billings Livestock Commission

Montana Western Store