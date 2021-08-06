Bozeman Stampede day one highlights

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Stampede Rodeo has returned to Bozeman. It was a sold out crowd on Thursday night for day one of three of the event.
Here are the top scores from day one:
Bareback Riding:
1. Jacob Lees - Caldwell, Idaho - 78
Tie Down Roping:
1. Jade Dardner - Winnett, MT - 9.2
Barrel Racing:
1. Lisa Lockhart - Oelrichs, SD - 17.21
Saddle Bronc Riding:
1. Cole Elshere - Faith, SD - 81.5
2. Rhett Fanning - Stephenville, TX - 81
Steer Wrestling:
1. Taz Olson - Prairie City, SD - 4.4
2. Sterling Lambert - Fallon, NV - 5.5
Team Roping
1) Cody Tew (Belgrade, MT) & Trae Smith (Georgetown, ID) - 4.7