Watch
More SportsRodeo

Actions

Bozeman Stampede day one highlights

items.[0].videoTitle
Bozeman Stampede day one highlights
Posted at 10:50 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 00:50:34-04

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Stampede Rodeo has returned to Bozeman. It was a sold out crowd on Thursday night for day one of three of the event.

Here are the top scores from day one:

Bareback Riding:
1. Jacob Lees - Caldwell, Idaho - 78

Tie Down Roping:
1. Jade Dardner - Winnett, MT - 9.2

Barrel Racing:
1. Lisa Lockhart - Oelrichs, SD - 17.21

Saddle Bronc Riding:
1. Cole Elshere - Faith, SD - 81.5
2. Rhett Fanning - Stephenville, TX - 81

Steer Wrestling:
1. Taz Olson - Prairie City, SD - 4.4
2. Sterling Lambert - Fallon, NV - 5.5

Team Roping
1) Cody Tew (Belgrade, MT) & Trae Smith (Georgetown, ID) - 4.7

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app