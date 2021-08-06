Bozeman Stampede day one highlights

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Stampede Rodeo has returned to Bozeman. It was a sold out crowd on Thursday night for day one of three of the event.

Here are the top scores from day one:

Bareback Riding:

1. Jacob Lees - Caldwell, Idaho - 78

Tie Down Roping:

1. Jade Dardner - Winnett, MT - 9.2

Barrel Racing:

1. Lisa Lockhart - Oelrichs, SD - 17.21

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1. Cole Elshere - Faith, SD - 81.5

2. Rhett Fanning - Stephenville, TX - 81

Steer Wrestling:

1. Taz Olson - Prairie City, SD - 4.4

2. Sterling Lambert - Fallon, NV - 5.5

Team Roping

1) Cody Tew (Belgrade, MT) & Trae Smith (Georgetown, ID) - 4.7