Bozeman Stampede Day 3: Final Results

BOZEMAN — Saturday night was day three for the Bozeman Stampede rodeo. It was the first time the rodeo has sold out every night. Contestants were trying to beat scores and times of the first two days.

Here are the final results (Top 3):

The All-Around Cowboy award went to Brodie Jones winning $1762.97 in 2 events Tie Down roping and Team Roping.

Bareback Riding:

1) 86.0 Clint Laye Cadogan AB

2) 80.0 Cooper Bennett Nephi UT

3) 78.0 Jacob Lees Caldwell ID

Bull Riding:

1) 83.0 Preston Louis Browning MT

2) 80.0 Connor Murnion Jordan MT

Barrel Racing

1) 17.08 Tammy Carpenter Kalispell MT

2) 17.16 Sabra O'Quinn Ocala FL

3) 17.21 Lisa Lockhart Oelrichs SD

Breakaway Roping:

1) 1.90 Sammy Taylor Neola UT

2) 2.00 Jacey Fortier Billings MT

3) 2.10 McKenna Hickson Lipan TX / Tracey Bolich Belgrade MT / Katie Mundorf Mullen NE

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1) 83.0 Wade Jay Stansfield Spring City UT

2) 82.5 Kolby Wanchuk Sherwood Park AB

3) 81.5 Cole Elshere Faith SD

Steer Wrestling:

1) 3.5 Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot ID

2) 3.8 70 Ty Erickson Helena MT

3) 4.0 Will Lummus Byhalia MS

Tie Down Roping:

1) 7.4 Ty Harris San Angelo TX

2) 7.6 Ace Slone Cuero TX

3) 7.9 Macon Murphy Keatchie LA

Team Roping:

1) 4.5 Brady Tryan Huntley MT, Justin Viles Cody, WY

2) 4.7 Cody Tew Belgrade MT, Trae Smith Georgetown ID

3) 5.1 Riley & Brady Minor Ellensburg, WA