Bobcats dominate Montana State Rodeo Short Go

BOZEMAN — On Friday, the finals for MSU Rodeo number one of two took place at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman and the Bobcats men and women shined.

Here are the final scores (top finishers listed):

Bareback:

74 Brody Smith UMW

69 Cruz McNulty MCC

58 Ethan Frasier MSU

Tie Down Roping

22.2 Daylon Danks MCC

22.9 Brett Bartholomew UMW

23.9 Lincold Yarama MSUN

Breakaway Roping

6.1 Jacee Currin MSU

6.6 Emmy Ilgen UMW

Saddle Bronc

Tyler Turco UMT

Steer Wrestling

11.5 Jaret Whitman MSU

12.9 Mike Nannini MSU

17.4 Colby Currin MSU

Goat Tying

15 Paige Rasmussen MSU

15.7 Linday Pulsipher MSU

16.3 Emmy Ilgen UMW

Barrel Racing

32.43 Tayla Moeykens MSU

32.67 Brooke Wilson MSU

32.85 Samantha Kerns MSU

Team Roping

16.7 Jake Faulkner / Cody Faulkner MSU

22.0 Chanse Switzer / Nick Ree DAWS

24.0 Nolan Burrill / Matt Goings UMW

Bull Riding

78 Keenen Kvamme MSU

75 Cameron Plaisted

Mens Team

765 Montana State

380 Northwest College

Womens Team

305 Montana State

300 University of Montana Westen

Mens All Around

300 Jaret Whitman

Womens All Around

200 Emmy Ilgren UMW / Tayla Moeykens MSU