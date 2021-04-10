Bobcats dominate Montana State Rodeo Short Go

BOZEMAN — On Friday, the finals for MSU Rodeo number one of two took place at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman and the Bobcats men and women shined.
Here are the final scores (top finishers listed):
Bareback:
74 Brody Smith UMW
69 Cruz McNulty MCC
58 Ethan Frasier MSU
Tie Down Roping
22.2 Daylon Danks MCC
22.9 Brett Bartholomew UMW
23.9 Lincold Yarama MSUN
Breakaway Roping
6.1 Jacee Currin MSU
6.6 Emmy Ilgen UMW
Saddle Bronc
Tyler Turco UMT
Steer Wrestling
11.5 Jaret Whitman MSU
12.9 Mike Nannini MSU
17.4 Colby Currin MSU
Goat Tying
15 Paige Rasmussen MSU
15.7 Linday Pulsipher MSU
16.3 Emmy Ilgen UMW
Barrel Racing
32.43 Tayla Moeykens MSU
32.67 Brooke Wilson MSU
32.85 Samantha Kerns MSU
Team Roping
16.7 Jake Faulkner / Cody Faulkner MSU
22.0 Chanse Switzer / Nick Ree DAWS
24.0 Nolan Burrill / Matt Goings UMW
Bull Riding
78 Keenen Kvamme MSU
75 Cameron Plaisted
Mens Team
765 Montana State
380 Northwest College
Womens Team
305 Montana State
300 University of Montana Westen
Mens All Around
300 Jaret Whitman
Womens All Around
200 Emmy Ilgren UMW / Tayla Moeykens MSU