Billings' Clay Tryan takes lead in team roping after third day of Cody Stampede

CODY, Wyo. --- A sold-out crowd saw lead changes in the team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing on the third day of the 102nd Cody Stampede on Saturday.

Clay Tryan of Billings and Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, have the fastest run in the team roping at 4.0 seconds. Tryan, a three-time world champion header, has competed in Cody nearly every year since he joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, but has yet to leave with a win.

Belgrade's Caden Camp remained in a tie for second in the steer wrestling with Zack Jongbloed of Kinder, Louisiana, at 3.6 seconds each.

Caleb Bennett, from Corvallis, still leads the bareback riding with 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire. Melstone's Sage Newman leads the saddle bronc riding 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Shasta.

Billings' Anna Callaway is tied for fourth in the breakaway roping with a 3.1.

The total payoff at the 102nd Cody Stampede will top $300,000 with over 1,100 competitors traveling here to get a chance at their piece of the pie. Rodeo competition continues at Stampede Park at Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The following are results from the 102nd Cody Stampede, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Third Performance ---

Bareback riding: 1, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84 points on Frontier Rodeo’s High Heels. 2, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 83. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 81. 4, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 76.

Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.6 seconds. 2, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.7. 3, Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont., 4.8. 4, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 5.0.

Team roping: Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds. 2, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Hartshorn, Okla., 4.1. 3, Curry Kurchner, Ames, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 9.6. 4, Cyle Denison, Iowa., La., and Brady Norman, Stephenville, Texas, 9.7.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Maple Leaf. 2, (tie) Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87.5. 4, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 84.

Breakaway roping: 1, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds. 2, Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas, 2.1. 3, Kacey Kobza, Brighton, Colo., 3.4. 4, Deborah Fabrizio, Pueblo, Colo., 4.3.

Tie-down roping: 1, Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa, 10.0 seconds. 2, Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas, 10.1. 3, Kolt Henderson, Omaha, Texas, 19.2. 4, King Pickett, Stephenville, Texas, 19.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds. 2, Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., 17.31. 3, Jordan Driver, Garden City, Texas, 17.53. 4, Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, 17..60.

Bull Riding: 1, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Jester. 2, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 87. 3, (tie) Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86 each.

Current Leaders ---

Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvalis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier rodeo’s Gun Fire. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5. 3, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85. 4, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84. 5, Will lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 83. 6, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 82.

Steer wrestling: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds. 2, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., and Zack Jongbloed, Kinder, La., 3.6 each. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D., 4.0 each.

Team roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1. 3, (tie) Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.2 each. 5, Britt Smith and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.3. 6, Jake Clay, Spulpa, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Harshorn, Okla., 4.1.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Shasta. 2, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85. 3, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., and Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81. 6, (tie) Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80.

Breakaway roping: 1, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, and Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas, 2.1. 3, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6. 4, (tie) Abbie Medlin, Tatum, N.M., and Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.1. 5, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, N.D., 3.7.

Tie-down roping: 1, (tie) Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.4 seconds each. 3, (tie) Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich.; Michael Pederson, Hermiston, Ore.; and Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss.; 8.5. 6, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.06. 3, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.24. 4, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.25. 6, (tie) Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., and Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 17.31.

Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail. 2, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91. 3, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 90.5. 4, (tie) Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each., Ariz., 85. 6, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 87.