BIGFORK — Since 2018, the Bigfork Rodeo has been a popular summer destination in the Flathead Valley, bringing talent from across the United States to perform for big Montana crowds.

Bigfork Rodeo co-founder Rob Brisendine says the week of the rodeo will be filled with action and tradition.

WATCH THE STORY:

Bigfork Rodeo set to bring big celebration to the Flathead Valley

“This year we'll see close to 22,000 people over the four days,” Brisendine said. “In the corner of Bigfork, the heart of Bigfork, the heart of small-town America, we're just excited to continue to bring the best of rodeo in this world to Bigfork, Montana.”

Brisendine also says the rodeo will continue with celebrations on each night.

Sunday will be Show Your Colors Day, where fans are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue.

On Monday, veterans and first responders get in free, and on Tuesday kids 12 and under also get in at no cost.

The Bigfork rodeo is rooted in tradition, and Brisendine says the loyal fans in the area will be entertained by the show.

"We always do something new every year; this year is going to be no different than that,” Brisendine said. “We're going to surprise you with some really fun activities and guest appearances that I won't mention until you see them there on site, but it's always wonderful to have the ability to present rodeo the way it used to be presented.”

The Bigfork Rodeo will take place July 5-8 with gates opening at 5 p.m.

