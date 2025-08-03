Big Sky PRCA rodeo wraps up Saturday night in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual four-night Big Sky PRCA rodeo wrapped up Saturday at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, and competitors left it all out in the arena in hopes of taking home some cash.

WATCH SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS:

Numerous impressive scores had already been recorded heading in, which meant there were benchmarks that had to be met to place highly.

One man who cracked the top three in saddle bronc was Miles City's Liam Pauley, who scored an 83 on Sankey Pro Rodeo's 7 of Spades.

It wasn't until breakaway roping where a champion of the weekend was crowned, as world No. 16 Rickie Fanning from Martin, S.D., recorded a 2-second run to win the belt buckle.

This article will be updated with full results.

