Bennett, Champion in Sunday's $1 million event on MTN

Jackie Jensen Photography for MontanaSports.com
Montana&#39;s Caleb Bennett rides for 87 points at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 10:10:46-04

(Editor's note: WCRA release)

AUSTIN, Texas - Montana cowboys Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion are among 27 athletes competing at the WCRA's (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Rodeo Corpus Christi on Montana Television Newtork stations (CBS) Sunday at 11 a.m. MDT. Rodeo Corpus Christi is the first 2021 WCRA Major Rodeo and opening stop on the 2021 WCRA $1 Million Triple Crown of Rodeo.

In just three years the WCRA has awarded more than $9 million to rodeo athletes and has created one of the sport's most lucrative series. The TCR is a $1 million annual bonus that will be paid out to any one or collection of rodeo athletes who win three consecutive WCRA majors.

The TCR broadcast features 17-year-old tie-down roper, Riley Webb, who will go for his second consecutive TCR win when he ropes in the Rodeo Corpus Christi event. The youth rodeo star shined in August 2020 when he emerged victorious by defeating the 2020 world champion tie-down roper Shad Mayfield and 2013 World Champion Shane Hanchey by logging the only qualified run. If Riley wins in Corpus Christi and the July Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo, Riley could become the youngest millionaire in the history of rodeo.

Breakaway Roper Madison Outhier will also face off against 20x World Champion and Breakaway roping legend Jackie Crawford in the Triple Crown at Rodeo Corpus Christi. Outhier comes off a win in November at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) where she won the coveted women’s title and a $60,000 payday. Crawford recently won the all-around title at the WRWC - while she was seven months pregnant.

Award-winning play-by-play announcer of the PBR, Craig Hummer, will be joined for analysis and insights throughout the event by the PBR legend and World Champion Cowboy Ty Murray, and commentary will come straight from the dirt with Kate Harrison bringing up-to-the-second updates from around the arena floor.

The complete Rodeo Corpus Christi TCR Round roster to be featured on CBS stations is below:

Bareback Riding

Full NameCityState
RICHMOND CHAMPIONSTEVENSVILLEMT
CALEB BENNETTTREMONTONUT
CHAD RUTHERFORDHILLSBOROTX
Steer Wrestling
Full NameCityState
WILL LUMMUSBYHALIAMS
SCOTT GUENTHNERPROVOSTALB
TANNER MILANCOCHRANEALB
Team Roping
HEADERHEELER
KALEB DRIGGERSJUNIOR NOGUEIRA
CLAY SMITHJADE CORKILL
ERICH ROGERSPADEN BRAY
Saddle Bronc Riding
Full NameCityState
KOLBY WANCHUKSHERWOOD PARKAB
SHORTY GARRETTEAGLE BUTTESD
JACOBS CRAWLEYBOERNETX
Tie-Down Roping
Full NameCityState
RILEY WEBBDENTONTX
SHANE HANCHEYSULPHURLA
JD MCCUISTIONCOLLTX
Breakaway Roping
Full NameCityState
MADISON OUTHIERUTOPIATX
JACKIE CRAWFORDSTEPHENVILLETX
SHELBY BOISJOLILANGDONAB
Barrel Racing
Full NameCityState
MAGGIE POLONCICGILLETTEWY
KELLEY CARRINGTONSTURBRIDGEMA
SADIE WOLAVERWEATHERFORDOK
Bull Riding
Full NameCityState
DEREK KOLBABAWALLA WALLAWA
JOAO RICARDO VIEIRASAO PAULOBR
JOSH FROSTRANDLETTUT
