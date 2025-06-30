Dillon's Ryder Gaasch wins all-around title to highlight the best from 88th annual Augusta one-day rodeo

AUGUSTA — The largest one-day event on the PRCA Montana circuit hit Augusta once again on Sunday, as the town held its annual rodeo for the 88th time.

Ryder Gaasch of Dillon took home the all-around title after strong performances in tie down — which he won with a time of 14.1 seconds — team roping and steer wrestling.

Another big highlight was the split 81.5 score for first place in the saddle bronc between Miles City native Caiden Gray and the Australian Jarrod Hall.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Competitors faced off against stock and horses from Duane Kesler Rodeo.

Augusta American Legion Rodeo

June 29 at Augusta

All-around cowboy: Ryder Gaasch, $1,308, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Kesl, 79 points on Duane Kesler's Leroy Brown, $733; 2. Trevar Mcallister, 75, $550; 3. Trapper Mcallister, 74, $367; 4. Cole Gerhardt, 66, $183.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, 4.8 seconds, $954; 2. Logan Beattie, 6.0, $790; 3. Taten Erickson, 6.1, $625; 4. Lj Albisu, 6.3, $461; 5. Tj Sigman, 6.5, $296; 6. Kolby Bignell, 7.2, $165.

Team roping: 1. Cade Holladay/Wyatt Schearer, 7.1 seconds, $1,261 each; 2. Tobin Cummins/Lane Krutzfeldt, 8.2, $1,043; 3. Ben Folsom/Ike Folsom, 8.3, $826; 4. Dillon Johnson/Colten Fisher, 11.1, $609; 5. Shawn Bird/Jimmy Cole, 12.4, $391; 6. Caden Camp/Ryder Gaasch, 15.1, $217.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Caiden Gray, on Duane Kesler's Tall Timber, and Jarrod Hall, on Duane Kesler's Snow Bear, 81.5 points, $773 each; 3. Garrett Varilek, 75, $442; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ryder Gaasch, 14.1 seconds, $1,090; 2. Craig Bagnell, 16.8, $818; 3. Matthew Wznick, 18.7, $545; 4. Ty Hedrick, 18.9, $273.

Barrel racing: 1. Ashley Schad, 17.74 seconds, $856; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 17.81, $733; 3. Becky Fuson, 17.83, $611; 4. Anneliese McCurry, 17.94, $530; 5. Lisa Warfield, 17.97, $407; 6. Keira Simonson, 17.98, $326; 7. Bella Olson, 17.99, $244; 8. Milee Dailey, 18.00, $163; 9. (tie) Lexi Murer and Hannah Sharon, 18.07, $102 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Tristan O'Neal, 68 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Rodeo Revolver, $2,068; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $24,896.

Stock contractor: Duane Kesler.

Sub-Contractors: Mo Betta Rodeo, Fettig Pro Rodeo, Jhet Murphy, Mike Tatsey and Dustin Bird.

Rodeo Secretary: Trisha Davis-Stacy.

Officials: Gordie Kesler and Martin Murphy.

Timers: Joyce Kesler and Trisha Davis-Stacy.

Announcer: Barney Sheridan.

Specialty Act: Maddie Thomas.

Bullfighters: Ruger Jennings and Dakoda Simmes.

Flankman: Luke Schalla.

Chute Boss: Alvin High.

Pickup Men: David Lewis and Dustin Gintaut.

Music Director: Tara Sheridan.