Barrel racer Tayla Moeykens wins Pendleton Round-Up, Lisa Lockhart 2nd

BILLINGS — Former Montana State standout Tayla Moeykens earned the biggest professional win of her young career Saturday and likely locked up a trip to her first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December.

Moeykens won the Pendleton Round-Up in a time 57.05 seconds on two head adding $16,372 to her 2025 season earnings and vaulting her to No. 10 in the world standings with $134,845. This year's regular season ends Sept. 30 with only the top 15 money-winners in each event qualifying for the coveted NFR.

The Three Forks cowgirl won Pendleton's first round with a time of 28.45 seconds just edging Circle native Lisa Lockhart who closed in 28.52. Moeykens then finished second in the final round in 28.70, closely behind round winner Jamie Olsen with 28.60, and just enough to earn Moeykens the overall victory.

“The pattern (here) is basically double, the time is double a normal pattern. So to be able to run like that, and Lizard loves to run on top of it, so it’s just the biggest adrenaline rush you’ll ever have,” she told the Cowboy Channel afterward.

Lockhart placed second in the average in 57.32 seconds while Olsen was third with a 57.52 total. Lockhart currently sits sixth in the WPRA standings with $149,667.93. Kassie Mowry of Dublin, Texas, leads this year's barrel racers with $203,322.95.

Pendleton Round-Up / Results

Pendleton, Ore., Sept. 10-13

All-around cowboy: Dylan Hancock, $19,154, tie-down roping and team roping.Bareback riding: First round: 1. Jacek Frost, 86.5 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo's Missing Link, $8,443; 2. (tie) Sam Petersen and Jess Pope, 85.5, $5,629 each; 4. (tie) Orin Larsen and Luke Thrash, 85, $2,533 each; 6. (tie) Cooper Cooke, Bradlee Miller and Jayco Roper, 84.5, $1,126 each. Finals: 1. Sam Petersen, 88 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail, $1,650; 2. Jacek Frost, 87.5, $1,250; 3. Jess Pope, 86.5, $900; 4. Bradlee Miller, 86, $600; 5. Tilden Hooper, 84.5, $350; 6. Luke Thrash, 84, $250. Average: 1. Jacek Frost, 174 points on two head, $8,443; 2. Sam Petersen, 173.5, $6,473; 3. Jess Pope, 172, $4,784; 4. Bradlee Miller, 170.5, $3,096; 5. Luke Thrash, 169, $1,970; 6. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Jayco Roper, 168, $1,266 each; 8. R.C. Landingham, 167.5, $844.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.1 seconds, $5,598; 2. Stephen Culling, 4.9, $4,868; 3. Marc Joiner, 5.1, $4,138; 4. Evan Spady, 5.7, $3,408; 5. (tie) Mike McGinn and Riley Westhaver, 5.8, $2,312 each; 7. Tristan Martin, 6.2, $1,217; 8. Matthew Mailer, 6.5, $487. Second round: 1. Justin Shaffer, 4.3 seconds, $5,598; 2. Seth Peterson, 5.4, $4,868; 3. Cash Robb, 5.9, $4,138; 4. Joe Nelson, 6.0, $3,408; 5. Justin Kimsey, 6.1, $2,677; 6. (tie) Traver Johnson and Quentin Wheeler, 6.2, $1,582 each; 8. (tie) Chance Howard, Darcy Kersh and Mike McGinn, 6.4, $162 each. Finals: 1. Bode Spring, 4.5 seconds, $1,247; 2. Quentin Wheeler, 4.8, $1,032; 3. Joe Nelson, 5.0, $817; 4. Eli Lord, 6.1, $602; 5. Darcy Kersh, 6.3, $387; 6. Traver Johnson, 6.4, $215. Average: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 17.3 seconds on three head, $8,397; 2. Quentin Wheeler, 18.1, $7,302; 3. Bode Spring, 19.1, $6,207; 4. Joe Nelson, 19.6, $5,111; 5. Darcy Kersh, 19.7, $4,016; 6. Mike McGinn, 20.2, $2,921; 7. Eli Lord, 20.5, $1,825; 8. Traver Johnson, 20.8, $730.

Team roping: First round: 1. Cory Kidd V/Will Woodfin, 4.9 seconds, $7,081 each; 2. Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry, 5.0, $6,157; 3. Jason Stewart/Casey McCleskey, 5.3, $5,234; 4. Jake Stanley/Justin Davis, 5.4, $4,310; 5. Jake Clay/Ty Romo, 5.5, $3,387; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.6, $2,463; 7. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 5.8, $1,539; 8. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 6.0, $616. Second round: 1. (tie) Derrick Begay/Colter Todd and Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 4.7 seconds, $6,619 each; 3. Dan Williams Jr./Colby Scott, 5.1, $5,234; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, 5.6, $4,310; 5. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 5.8, $3,387; 6. Shane Erickson/Andy Carlson, 5.9, $2,463; 7. (tie) Cole Eiguren/Breck Ward and Chase Helton/Jason Duby, 6.0, $1,078 each. Finals: 1. Brayden Schmidt/Jaydon Warner, 6.1 seconds, $1,685 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, 6.5, $1,465; 3. (tie) Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili and Dylan Hancock/Cole Clemons, 7.3, $1,135 each; 5. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 8.1, $806; 6. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 12.4, $586; 7. Chaz Kananen/Britt Newman, 14.9, $366; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Brayden Schmidt/Jaydon Warner, 19.1 seconds on three head, $10,622 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 19.4, $9,236; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/JC Flake, 19.7, $7,851; 4. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 21.9, $6,465; 5. Dylan Hancock/Cole Clemons, 22.9, $5,080; 6. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 27.0, $3,694; 7. Chaz Kananen/Britt Newman, 30.5, $2,309; 8. Shane Erickson/Andy Carlson, 13.1 on two head, $924.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Coleman Shallbetter, 88.5 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Sly Devil, $8,147; 2. Q Taylor, 87.5, $6,246; 3. Lefty Holman, 86, $4,617; 4. (tie) Allen Boore and Waitley Sharon, 85.5, $2,444 each; 6. (tie) Tanner Butner, Zachary Dallas and Gus Gaillard, 85, $1,086 each. Finals: 1. Q Taylor, 91 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cat Walk, $1,650; 2. Weston Patterson, 90.5, $1,250; 3. Zachary Dallas, 88, $900; 4. (tie) Allen Boore and Gus Gaillard, 84.5, $475 each; 6. (tie) Lefty Holman and Coleman Shallbetter, 83.5, $125 each. Average: 1. Q Taylor, 178.5 points on two head, $8,147; 2. Weston Patterson, 174, $6,246; 3. Zachary Dallas, 173, $4,617; 4. Coleman Shallbetter, 172, $2,987; 5. Allen Boore, 170, $1,901; 6. (tie) Lefty Holman and Gus Gaillard, 169.5, $1,222 each; 8. Tanner Butner, 168, $815.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 8.8 seconds, $5,990; 2. Shane Hanchey, 9.0, $5,209; 3. Preston Pederson, 9.2, $4,428; 4. Joel Harris, 9.4, $3,646; 5. (tie) Cash Fuesz and Caleb McMillan, 9.8, $2,474 each; 7. Brayden Roe, 10.2, $1,302; 8. Seth Hall, 10.3, $521. Second round: 1. (tie) Chisum Allen and Paden Bray, 9.9 seconds, $5,600 each; 3. Ty Harris, 10.4, $4,428; 4. Cody Craig, 10.5, $3,646; 5. (tie) Blane Cox and Dylan Hancock, 10.6, $2,474 each; 7. (tie) Hayden Ford and Myles Kenzy, 10.8, $912 each. Finals: 1. Dylan Hancock, 8.6 seconds, $1,479; 2. Quade Hiatt, 9.7, $1,224; 3. Nick Achille, 10.0, $969; 4. Joel Harris, 10.2, $714; 5. Tom Simpson, 10.5, $459; 6. Darnell Johnson, 12.7, $255. Average: 1. Dylan Hancock, 30.4 seconds on three head, $8,985; 2. Joel Harris, 31.1, $7,813; 3. Quade Hiatt, 32.2, $6,641; 4. Nick Achille, 32.9, $5,469; 5. Tom Simpson, 33.7, $4,297; 6. Darnell Johnson, 34.4, $3,125; 7. Preston Pederson, 35.3, $1,953; 8. Hayden Ford, 36.5, $781.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 28.45 seconds, $7,065; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 28.52, $6,055; 3. Whitley Sharp, 28.87, $5,046; 4. Makenzie Mayes, 28.88, $4,373; 5. Wenda Johnson, 28.99, $3,364; 6. Jamie Olsen, 29.02, $2,691; 7. Paige Jones, 29.04, $2,018; 8. Paige Gartner, 29.19, $1,346; 9. Carlee Otero, 29.23, $1,009; 10. Tristan Parrish, 29.24, $673. Finals: 1. Jamie Olsen, 28.50 seconds, $2,990; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 28.60, $2,243; 3. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Whitley Sharp, 28.80, $1,121 each. Average: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 57.05 seconds on two head, $7,065; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 57.32, $6,055; 3. Jamie Olsen, 57.52, $5,046; 4. Whitley Sharp, 57.67, $4,373; 5. Paige Jones, 58.04, $3,364; 6. Makenzie Mayes, 58.08, $2,691; 7. Wenda Johnson, 58.09, $2,018; 8. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 58.31, $1,346; 9. Tristan Parrish, 58.44, $1,009; 10. Britni Carlson, 59.33, $673.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Slade Wood, 10.8 seconds, $5,672; 2. Tyler Waters, 11.1, $4,932; 3. Chet Herren, 11.9, $4,192; 4. Zac Parrington, 12.5, $3,452; 5. Chris Anderson, 12.9, $2,713; 6. J. Tom Fisher, 13.1, $1,973; 7. Scott Snedecor, 13.4, $1,233; 8. Trenton Johnson, 13.5, $493. Second round: 1. (tie) Jake Clay and Cole Patterson, 11.6 seconds, $5,302 each; 3. Taylor Santos, 12.2, $4,192; 4. (tie) Dawson McGinn and Brodie Poppino, 12.7, $3,082 each; 6. Slade Wood, 12.8, $1,973; 7. Doc Shoemaker D.V.M., 12.9, $1,233; 8. (tie) Cody Lee and Tanner Stec, 14.3, $247 each. Finals: 1. Cole Patterson, 10.7 seconds, $1,291; 2. Chet Herren, 12.6, $1,068; 3. Cody Lee, 17.1, $846; 4. Martin Poindexter, 20.2, $623; 5. Tyler Waters, 22.6, $401; 6. Wade Kane, 25.3, $223. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 36.4 seconds on three head, $8,507; 2. Chet Herren, 39.4, $7,398; 3. Cody Lee, 46.0, $6,288; 4. Martin Poindexter, 49.5, $5,178; 5. Tyler Waters, 54.5, $4,069; 6. Wade Kane, 63.1, $2,959; 7. Slade Wood, 23.6 on two head, $1,849; 8. Trenton Johnson, 29.1, $740.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Jordan Spears, 88 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Diamond Daze, $8,034; 2. Hudson Bolton, 87, $6,160; 3. Kobe Whitford, 86, $4,553; 4. Scott Wells, 85.5, $2,946; 5. Colten Fritzlan, 85, $1,875; 6. Grady Young, 84, $1,339; 7. Tyler Taylor, 83.5, $1,071; 8. Stran Smith, 82, $803. * Finals: 1. Jordan Spears, 86.5 points on Big Rafter Rodeo's Silver Bullet, $2,700; 2. Colton Coffman, 77.5, $2,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Jordan Spears, 174.5 points on two head, $8,034; 2. Colton Coffman, 156.5, $6,160; 3. Hudson Bolton, 87 on one head, $4,553; 4. Kobe Whitford, 86, $2,946; 5. Scott Wells, 85.5, $1,875; 6. Colten Fritzlan, 85, $1,339; 7. Grady Young, 84, $1,071; 8. Tyler Taylor, 83.5, $803. *(all totals include ground money).Total payoff: $766,381.

Stock contractor: Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics. Sub-Contractors: Wayne Vold Rodeo, Outlawbuckers Rodeo, Four Star Rodeo, Caleb McMillan, Brent Palmer, Brookman Rodeo, Summit Pro Rodeo, Calgary Stampede, Big Rafter Rodeo and Macza Pro Rodeo. Rodeo Secretaries: Haley J Bridwell and Sherry Rice-Gibson. Timers: Marlo Ward, Scott Tullis and Debbie Northcott. Announcer: Wayne Brooks. Bullfighters: Dusty Tuckness, Nathan Jestes and Beau Schueth. Clown/Barrelman: Matt Merritt. Flankmen: Jeff Davis, Kenny Barringer, Wade Sankey, Dave Murdoch, Ken Rehill, Natalie McFarland and Willy Macza. Pickup Men: Clint Humble, Matt Twitchell, Bobby Marriott, J-2 Brown, Tyler Kraft and Mitch Coleman. Music Director: Austin Lopeman. Photographers: Kathryn Coleman, Hailey Rae, Alexis Cady, Gini Roberge, Lara St Jacques, Molly Morrow, Kristen Schurr, W.T. Bruce, Roseanna Sales, Jackie Jensen, Fernando Sam-Sin, Cody Gibbons and Click Thompson.