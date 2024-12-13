Baby boy has Helena's Ty Erickson and family ‘getting sleep when we can’ at NFR

LAS VEGAS — As the cards are set to fall on Round 9 here at the National Finals Rodeo, world champion steer wrestler Ty Erickson smiles recalling his whirlwind season.

“This year has been a roller-coaster of a year between having surgery and winning Calgary and winning horse of the year. And having a new baby. There’s just been a lot of ups and downs. But you know, it’s just so much fun being out here at the National Finals Rodeo,” Erickson told MTN Sports.

It was especially fun Thursday night when the Helena cowboy nailed his first round win in steer wrestling at this year’s NFR in 3.6 seconds.

But back to that roller coaster where the ultimate high was just a few months ago. An Erickson family of three turned to four when his wife Cierra delivered this precious baby boy. They named him Tee Robert, and naturally he doesn’t mind staying up late at this NFR.

"So, the other one ... she was 3 years old when we got out here. This one is only 3 months old, so he’s still kind of staying up at night. But we’re getting sleep when we can,” Erickson said with a smile.

Extra sleep likely wasn't available Thursday with Erickson picking up his silver buckle for the round win at the traditional late night buckle presentation. The 6-foot-5 giant now sits No. 10 in the world standings with Rounds 9 and 10 ahead Friday and Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Mountain time.

However, Erickson's low point may have been back in April when he needed surgery after breaking his left ankle and shredding tendons during a run in Clovis, Calif. But the recovery grind paid off as he earned almost $34,000 for the Round 8 win.

The older Erickson gets, the more he cherishes those exact moments.

“To get a round win here at the National Finals Rodeo makes it pretty special,” he said.

Especially in a roller-coaster season.

