At 16, Columbia Falls' Azreal Lara already a two-time bareback junior world champion

COLUMBIA FALLS — At 16 years old, Columbia Falls' Azreal Lara is the reigning two-time bareback riding junior world champion for the Northern Rodeo Association.

Growing up in a family that is heavily involved in rodeo, Lara rode on his first horse at 11 years old and from that moment, his mother Natasha Alejandre said he was determined to become the best bareback rider he could be.

“When he first started, I mean, he watched YouTube video after YouTube video,” Alejandre said. “You know, taught himself how to get off, how to do it safely. So his confidence helps me.”

In an event like bareback riding, you have to be physically prepared to be successful and Lara says you have to love what you do.

“It's a lot of whiplash on your, it's arm-yanking and head-bobbing and just, I don't know, I think it's fun. Other people think it's fun too,” Lara said.

Along with physical preparation, there is also mental preparation that Lara has to work on in order to gain the confidence he needs to stay on a bucking bronc, and he has a strong support system that helps him along the way.

“I put a lot of hours into it and then my grandpa helped me,” Lara said. “There's a lot of people who helped me get to where I'm at right now.”

Fidel Alejandre is Lara's grandfather, but one of his coaches too. To help Lara and other rodeo enthusiasts train, Alejandre and fellow community members built a practice facility in Columbia Falls.

Fidel says the facility is a valuable asset to the community and that Lara wants to set an example for other riders who practice at his home.

“He's always been a kid that once he sets his mind to do something, he does it and I tell all the kids if you want something, you have to dedicate (your) time,” Fidel said. “It takes time and it takes courage and it takes dedication to become something.”

Lara’s hard work in the chutes has helped him achieve two straight junior world titles, which is a feat those around him are proud to watch — including him mom Natasha.

“It means a lot, like when you hear his score is that high and you just know he has it. It's (something) that he's worked all year for,” Alejandre said.

Lara’s next competition is next week at the Majestic Valley Arena.

