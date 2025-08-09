CASCADE — As the Montana summer rodeo circuit slowly begins to reach its end point, the two-night annual Cascade PRCA event is one of the bigger showcases that gives competitors a chance to qualify for January's circuit finals.

Cascade's rodeo began Friday night at Chestnut Valley Equine.

Annual two-night Cascade pro rodeo hits the ground running Friday

Only two riders across bareback and saddle bronc held on for the eight required seconds, that's Jake Kesl from Tendoy, Idaho, and T.W. Flowers of Old Glory, Texas.

In breakaway roping, a single tenth of a second separated the top two spots. Sheridan, Wyo., native Makenna Ellerman recorded a 2.7-second run while Ella Moedl of Lewistown went 2.8.

Steer wrestling showed two very strong performances as well, starting with former world champion Ty Erickson from Helena. He recorded a 5.1-second go to set the bar. Although on a re-run, Belgrade's Caden Camp finished bulldogging in the best way, grabbing the top mark with a 4.2.

Camp won the steer wrestling title at last year's Cascade rodeo.

Friday's full results are listed below.

Cascade Pro Rodeo

Cascade, Mont., Aug. 8-9

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jake Kesl, 77 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Last Call; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Caden Camp, 4.2 seconds; 2. Ty Erickson, 5.1; 3. (tie) Landon Beardsworth and Scott Guenthner, 9.4 each; 5. Evan Spady, 14.9; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. T.W. Flowers, 66 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Calabasas; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Beau Cooper, 9.9 seconds; 2. Holden Meged, 11.4; 3. Landon Williams, 19.8; 4. Jason Andersen, 20.2; 5. (tie) Braden Brost and Jesse Popescul, 21.0 each.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Michaela Robertson, 17.74 seconds; 2. Raegan Taylor, 17.78; 3. Bella Olson, 17.93; 4. Manchi Nace, 18.04; 5. Taylor Gardner, 18.05; 6. Claire Kalafatic, 18.16.

