Annual Bigfork Rodeo draws thousands for 4 days of entertainment

BIGFORK — For four days after the Fourth of July, the annual Bigfork Rodeo brings in around 20,000 people for a display of professional entertainment.

Since its inception in 2018, chief operating officer Mandy Arrott says the rodeo has grown to host more professional riders and become a staple in the Flathead Valley.

WATCH THE STORY:

Bigfork Rodeo draws thousands to the small town for four days of action

"The Bigfork rodeo has become a family tradition for many people in the Flathead Valley, and so everyone shows up and is excited to be here and excited to watch rodeo," Arrott said.

People like Octavius Christianson, from Columbia Falls, grew up watching the rodeo in Bigfork.

This year, he made the leap to competing in bull riding, but a broken rib kept him out. He still showed up, though, with plenty of memories and a clear love for the sport.

“When I was small, I used to come and watch the greats here and just try to learn off them when I was younger,” Christianson said. “The best in the world come here for the spectators as well. It's pretty cool to watch that.”

For other first-time competitors like bareback rider C.J. Schultz from Washington, he got to experience Montana hospitality and the unique energy the crowd provides.

“Everybody here is just willing to give you a hand,” Schultz said. “The crowd just blows up, you know, really enjoys it and whatnot, and the announcer, I love that guy, he's great, like just really puts on a good rodeo.”

Schultz will likely remember his time in Bigfork fondly as he took home a win on his birthday.

“I couldn't have asked for a better rodeo to come to and draw a better horse,” Schultz said. “Honestly, my horse, the stock contractor, did great, and the horses were all good, and mine was just a little better, and I took advantage of it, and it was great. I couldn't have asked for a better rodeo for my 20th birthday.”

