'A sense of hope': Bigfork Rodeo honors kids in Golden Circle of Champions

BIGFORK — After four days of action, the Bigfork Rodeo has concluded.

But before the final rounds, the rodeo honored the Golden Circle of Champions, which raises money for kids battling cancer.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Bigfork Rodeo honors kids in the Golden Circle of Champions

In the tight-knit rodeo world, people are always looking for ways to give back to the community.

This year, Ted Valentiner of Roughstock Heritage said they found an organization brand new to Montana to honor on the last day of the Bigfork Rodeo.

“One of the items that we wanted to support and engage with is called the Golden Circle of Champions, where the rodeo community can give back to some children with pediatric cancer,” Valentiner said. “Introduce them to our world, share a day with them, show them what rodeo is all about.”

The Bigfork Rodeo did just that by having its bullfighters show the kids a behind-the-scenes look at the arena.

For Kaleb Barrett, it was a privilege to give these kids a look into their world.

“When I was a little guy, I always wanted to meet those guys who were my heroes, you know? There were men and women that were in rodeo that I just thought were the coolest,” Barrett said.

“To be able to give back, especially for these young guys and gals that have really been through some tough times early in their life, what a blessing to come and have the opportunity to share some really good times with them.”

The parents of the Golden Circle are especially grateful for the professionals spending time with their children.

Tatyana Landis, whose son Stetson was diagnosed with brain cancer at a young age, said this was the perfect way for her son to experience the rodeo.

“It's really cool for him to be able to learn the ins and outs of something that he's really interested in but isn't able to be a part of,” Landis said. “So, them taking time out of their day to show these kids and show them how to rope, how to ride a mechanical bull, you know, the proper technique, it's something that they'll be able to take with them for the long haul.”

Now that Landis’ son has gotten the VIP experience, she hopes any kid who has battled cancer can have an experience like this.

“These kinds of little programs that take these complex kids into this fold of normalcy is really, really important," she said. "It gives them a sense of hope.”

More information about Montana’s Golden Circle of Champions and where to donate can be found here.