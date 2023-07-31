62nd Last Chance Stampede wraps up in Helena

HELENA — The 62nd Last Chance Stampede wrapped up Saturday on the final night of the rodeo, which honored 4-H youth.

On Day 1 of the Stampede, Montana and Oregon team roping duo’s led after the first night. Brady Tryan of HUntley and and Calgary Smith or Adams, Ore., turned their steer in 4.6 seconds to top the leaderboard.

Other high scores from the initial night of rodeo included bareback rider Clay Stone of Blackfoot, Idaho, with 84.5 points.



Steer wrestler Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss. (3.9 seconds).

Saddle Bronc riders Traylin Martin, Faith, S.D. and Phillip Whiteman, Lame Deer, (81.5 points each).

Barrel racer Brittney Cox, Chinook, Mont. (17.83 seconds).

Tie-down roper Clayton Miller, Billings, Mont. (10.8 seconds).

Bull-rider Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, Mont. (79 points) led the pack.

In the inaugural year of breakaway roping, a Montana cowgirl took the lead after the first performance. Georgia Orahood of Malta had a winning time of 2.2 seconds and that would hold for the gold as Saturday came to a close.

Day 2 Highlights:

Additional high scores and fast times from this performance and slack included bareback rider Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba (87).



Steer wrestler Olin Hannum, Malad City, Idaho (4.1 seconds).

Saddle Bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alb. (86 points).

Breakaway roper Shelby Boisjoli, Stephensville, Texas (2.4 seconds).

Tie-down roper Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. (9.1 seconds).

Barrel racer Brittney Sporer, Stephenville, Texas (17.57 seconds) and bull rider Tristan O’Neal, Valier, Mont. (85.5).

Timmy Sparing won the steer wrestling at the 2016 Last Chance Stampede with a time of 3.7 seconds and he would improve on that total time this year.

“You get greedy and keep going to try to win more,” Sparing said.

Day 3 highlights:

2023 Last Chance Stampede champions include team ropers Dustin Bird of Cut Bank and Ike Folsom of Dillon (4.5 seconds).



Saddle Bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Parks, Mont. (86 points).

Tie-down roper Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. (9.1 seconds).

