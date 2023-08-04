60th Broadwater County Rodeo under way in Townsend

TOWNSEND — Townsend, the home of national high school finals champion Ella Begger, is rooted in rodeo success.

These folks are now celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Broadwater County Rodeo, which got underway July 31 and will continue through Sunday with the grand parade that begins at noon. The in-county adult rodeo will continue at 2 p.m. Sunday with the 4-H open class exhibits as well as a 4-H silent auction.

On Opening night though, it was all about the kids.



Girl’s Reserve All-Around – Josie Begger

– Josie Begger Girl’s All-Around – Taylor Cartwright

– Taylor Cartwright Boy’s Reserve All-Around – Lane Santi

– Lane Santi Boy’s All-Around – Canton Cartwright

Additional placers from Thursday's In-County youth rodeo are as follows.

Poles 8-12:

1. Josie Begger

2. Myla Graveley

3. Rayna Cameron

Poles 13-17:

1. Taylor Cartwright

2. Amanda Pesicka

Goat Undressing 2-7:

1. Lilian Hitchcock

2. Canton Cartwright

3. Jackson VanDyken

4. Hattie Payne

5. Betty Cooper

Goat Tying 8-12:

1. Josie Begger

2. Myla Graveley

3. Tana Santi

Goat Tying 13-17:

1. Ella Begger

2. Gavin Begger

3. Taylor Cartwright

Breakaway 8-17:

1. Taylor Cartwright

Parent/Child Team Roping:

1.Ridge Cameron/Roddy Cameron

2. Taylor Cartwright/Shawn Cartwright

3. Ella Begger/Clint Begger

Barrels 2-7:

1.Lilian Hitchcock

2. Canton Cartwright

3. Jackson VanDyken

4. Mya Cartwright

5. Hattie Payne

Barrels 8-12:

1. Rayna Cameron

2. Myla Graveley

3. Josie Begger

Barrels 13-17:

1. Taylor Cartwright

2. Amanda Pesicka

3. Amy Peters

