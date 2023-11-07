6-time world champion bareback rider Kaycee Feild retires

(Editor's note: PRCA media release)

COLORADO SPRINGS - The cowboy who set the gold standard for PRCA bareback riders has called it a career.

Kaycee Feild, who has won a record six PRCA Bareback Riding World Championships (2011-14, 2020-21), confirmed to the ProRodeo Sports News that he's retiring.

"Man, it's actually kind of a weight lifted off my shoulders," said Feild, 36, about announcing his retirement. "What I'm feeling, it is a pretty dang good feeling. I'm happy where I'm at, it feels good to be home with my family and look forward to being here, not missing games, junior rodeos."

Feild obtained his PRCA card in 2007 and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 13 times – (2008-15, 2018-22) tied for fifth most ever for bareback riders. The Genola, Utah, cowboy won the average – a bareback riding record – five times in 2011-14 and 2020.

"I'm so grateful for the sport of rodeo," Feild said. "What I have from the sport, the opportunities it presented me with are humbling experiences. I got to go overseas with the National Patriot Tour and that was a lifechanging event to go over and see war firsthand and give thanks. That was presented to me because I had a cowboy hat, a pair of cowboy boots and a bareback riggin.

"It is just a humbling place I'm in and I'm extremely grateful for the career I had and the success I had and the friendships I developed with the committeemen, cameramen, traveling partners, competitors, pickup men, gatemen, you name it. I have friendships that are special to me.

"The bucking horses and accolades I have in the sport mean a lot to me. It was an extremely fun career that I was blessed to have. I was blessed with a durable body and a lot of people who kept me motivated. My family was a big part of every bit of it. My wife (Stephanie) was the best teammate a guy could have. The things I learned along the way, the ups and downs that the humbling sport of rodeo is, it makes me so excited for the next chapter and confident in the direction I'm going."

Kaycee and his wife, have three children, daughters Chaimberlyn, 10, and Remi, 5; and son, Huxyn, 8.

Feild, who also has a PRCA bareback riding record 29 NFR round wins, was coming to grips with retirement for a little while.

"I had my goals set at the beginning of the year to take my family as much as could and that was the No. 1 goal," Feild said. "Obviously, a goal of mine was to be the world champion and not crossing that off hurts and to not retire at the NFR hurts. It is not the dream I had but it (retiring) is what I wanted more than anything.

"It's been five years that I have been talking to my wife (about retirement) and listening to some older athletes and friends who have retired over the years. It was evident to me last year come July if it wasn't going to retire at the end of 2022, then for sure in 2023."

Feild said his decision has nothing to do with injuries.

"I still feel great physically and mentally," he said. "It's crazy that I have the least inflammation in my body since 2012. I was worried about what was going to be my motivator when I was done rodeoing to stay physically fit. I thought it was going to be hard to get in the gym, but I have found motivation of 'How good can you feel.' You're not going to go to the rodeo and get beat up and start getting hurt. Your ribs aren't going to hurt. Your shoulder is OK, your wrist is just fine, this is amazing. 'How far are you going to push and how good are you going to feel.' This makes it a little more fun."

Feild followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Lewis Feild, a ProRodeo Hall of Famer, and five-time PRCA World Champion in all-around 1987-89; and bareback riding 1985-86.

Field had eight 90-point rides at the NFR, including five in the last three years. His last ride at the 2022 NFR he won Round 10 with a 92-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo's Night Crawler.

Since 2011, Feild has registered 25 90-point rides or better.

"I find it hard to talk about it still," Feild said of his career accomplishments. "It's unreal and extremely humbling now that I'm able to look back on it. I'm not lying in bed and dreaming of riding bucking horses and the competing, it is lay my head down and rest and dream of what I have accomplished and how to utilize those tools into the next chapter into the next discipline."

During his decorated career, Feild found enjoyment in the arena in different ways.

"It varied throughout my career," Feild said. "I obviously loved riding bucking horses. I knew from a young age that's what I wanted to do. Throughout my career, my favorite thing was drawing the toughest horses. I loved the challenge. I loved the hype behind big bad bucking horses and to be in the mental state to go at that horse with full confidence that was extremely fun. The most fun thing for me is when my family could be at the rodeos and have a win. It always fun to have them there and when I got to have my family come out on the stage and accept the awards with me and have my wife and kids feel that, because it was a full team, was special. I also can't deny the friendships."

Outside of rodeo, Field has several businesses he's involved with.

"That's something I'm excited and motivated about," Feild said. "I still have PWR PRO that we have had for five years, and it is doing well. Our products are well liked in the Western community and to feel that support is humbling. My brother Shad and I have Warbonnet Cowboy hats, and he operates it and having a business with my brother is a blast. I've learned a lot from him. My newest venture is called KTK Fulfillment. We are Fulfillment center, and we will store your products and fulfill your orders. It is a very fast-paced business, and it is fun.

"My business partners in KTK, Kaden (Mower) and Thomas (Mower) are very sharp guys and they have taught me a lot. We are great friends, so it makes it even more fun. It is a lot like a traveling partner, they are going to call me on my BS, just like Tilden (Hooper) did my whole career. They let know if you made a mistake and they support you and educate you in the coolest way. They are very successful guys."

As for rodeo plans, Feild has no long-term plans.

"I'm going to go down and fulfill my obligations with my endorsements and brands I represent at the (2023 NFR)," Feild said. "Then, after that I find myself thinking I will probably step away from rodeo and pursue some different things for a year or two. But I love the sport and I have a lot of passion for it and there are so many great people in it. There are so many great things I love about the sport. I see myself a few years down the road somehow being involved. I will do a couple of schools next, and I plan on helping bareback riding and hopefully I can create more bareback riding athletes.

"Right now, my passion and my focus are my family and KTK, PWR PRO and Warbonnet. It is a crazy fast pace and I find the more I live my life like an eight-second ride and stay busy hustling all day, it helps me stay grounded."