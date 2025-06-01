20th Dusty Gliko Bull Riding Challenge hits Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The 20th annual Dusty Gliko Bull Riding Challenge hit Montana ExpoPark on Saturday night, featuring some of the top competitors Professional Bull Riders has to offer.

It's the third stop of the King of the North championship following Friday night in Kalispell.

The top ride of the first round belonged to native Brazilian Julio Cesar Marques, who went toe-to-toe with his bull Papercut of Chad Berger bucking bulls for a score of 87.

Another one of the top rides belonged to Polson native and current Montana Western Bulldog Gavin Knutson, who scored an 84.5 on Nitty Gritty.

Tied at 85.5 in round one were Missouri native Bob Mitchell and Zane Cook from Oklahoma.

Winning the mini bull riders competition was young cowboy and future bull riding star Bentley Gay with an 82.

This article will be updated with full results from Saturday.