2025 PRCA, WPRA world champions to visit White House Friday

By: PRCA, WPRA media

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time since 1983, PRCA and WPRA world champions from 2025 will be guests at the White House on Friday at 1 p.m. MDT.

All-Around and bull riding world champion Stetson Wright, bareback rider Rocker Steiner, steer wrestler Tucker Allen, team ropers Andrew Ward (header) and Jake Long (heeler), saddle bronc rider Statler Wright, tie-down roper Riley Webb, steer roper Cole Patterson, barrel racer Kassie Mowry, and breakaway roper Taylor Munsell will be recognized for their accomplishments.

Wright has won 10 career World Titles (6 all-around); 3 in bull riding and 1 in saddle bronc riding. He has earned over $4 million in his career.

The Steiner family is the only family to have three generations of PRCA world champions in father Bobby Steiner (bull riding, 1973), son Sid Steiner (steer wrestling, 2002) and grandson Rocker Steiner (bareback riding, 2025).

In 2025, Allen won the world championship and the NFR average and earned a single season steer wrestling earnings record of $398,913.

Ward/Long shared the Round 10 NFR win to clinch their first PRCA world championships and win their first NFR championship together.

Statler won his first saddle bronc riding world championship, and he and his older brothers, Ryder, and Stetson made history by finishing 1, 2 and 3 in the world standings. The Wright family has won 18 world championships.

Webb became only the sixth tie-down roper in PRORODEO history to win at least three world championships in a row (2023, 2024, 2025).

Patterson became only the third cowboy to win three steer roping world championships in a row, joining Guy Allen and Trevor Brazile. He is the son of four-time steer roping world champion Rocky Patterson.

Mowry won her second consecutive world title after placing in 7 NFR Rounds. She earned $403,882.

﻿Munsell won her first gold buckle by splitting the Round 10 win. She earned $209,021 in 2025.