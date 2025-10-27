High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 National Finals Rodeo: Which Montana contestants are headed to Las Vegas?

Jackie Jensen / Contributed
Three Forks barrel racer Tayla Moeykens.
BILLINGS — From breakout stars like breakaway roper Tayla Moeykens of Three Forks to bareback rider Sam Petersen of Helena to several returning seasoned veterans, 10 local contestants are headed to the National Finals Rodeo December 4-13 in Las Vegas.

It's the world's richest rodeo and the only one where world champions are crowned.

Watch the video for storylines on this year's local NFR qualifiers:

2025 National Finals Rodeo: Which local contestants are in?

Montana also has three returning world champions set to storm the Thomas & Mack Center. Only the regular season's top 15 money winners in each event qualify for this Super Bowl of rodeo.

Professional rodeo's 2025 full money standings can be seen here.

