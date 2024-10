BILLINGS — Some are newcomers, some are familiar names and others are well-known world champions.

Pending official audits from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association, we now know which cowboys and cowgirls are headed to the 2024 National Finals Rodeo starting Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. Notable Montana and Wyoming contestants who’ve made the cut can be seen in the video above.

The following link is a complete list of the 2024 ProRodeo World Standings.