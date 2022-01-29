2019 PBR Rookie of the Year Dalton Kasel Dominates Round 1 at Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic in Sacramento

(Editor's note: PBR media release)

As an energetic California crowd welcomed PBR (Professional Bull Riders) back to Sacramento for the 19th consecutive year, Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) won Round 1 of the PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, presented by Bass Pro Shops, with an impressive 91-point score.

Kasel is attempting to win a second consecutive event at the Golden 1 Center after winning last year’s tour stop. He began Friday night paired with Midnight City (4B Bucking Bulls), but was given a re-ride by judges. The talented 23-year-old was then matched up with Safety Meeting (Hruby/ Kainz/Clay Struve/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) as Round 1 rolled to a close.

Firing out of the chutes, fans were at full volume as the 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year was in perfect form, recording the highest score of the night. Marking Kasel’s second 90-point ride of the season, the round win propelled him from No. 12 in the world standings to No. 8 with his 29 earned world points.

For video highlights of Round 1, including Kasel’s winning ride, courtesy PBR, click here [ftp.pbr.com].

Despite placing outside the Top 5 in Round 1, current world leader Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) collected nine world points for his 86.75-point ride aboard Lights Out (Diamond Bar Cattle/ Premier Ag). Heading into Round 2 in Sacramento, he maintains his hold at the top of the world standings.

A mere 17 world points behind Vieira in the world standings, No. 2 Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah) gained ground as he collected 13 world points for his 87.5-point ride aboard Tarabull (Paradigm Bull Co/ Rockin T Ranch).

Just several weeks after a sweeping win in Chicago, Stetson Lawrence (Williston, North Dakota) was on Kasel’s heels, taking second place in Round 1.

Lawrence stood confidently on the back of the chutes before his ride aboard Bubba G (Dakota Rodeo/ Brian & Ashley Pintar/ Clay Struve/ Chad Berger). Despite the impressive animal athlete making every attempt to dispatch the 33-year-old North Dakota cowboy, Lawrence held on with all his might. Fans inside of the state-of-the-art home of the Sacramento Kings roared as his 89.75-point ride score was announced.

For his efforts, Lawrence earned 18 world points to maintain his hold on the No. 4 spot in the world standings.

Cannon Cravens (Porum, Oklahoma) and Mauricio Gulla Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) split third place for the night with matching 89.25-point rides.

Firing out of the chutes aboard Facetious (Paradigm Bull Company), Cravens remained in control to make the 8 and collect 16.5 world points. The night helped the Oklahoma cowboy move up in the world standings, from No. 21 to No. 17.

The crowd was at full volume as 22-year-old Moreira conquered Cold Shot (Jeb Frederick/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger). The young Brazilian also earned 16.5 world points, moving him from No. 59 in the world standings into the No. 44 spot.

Texan Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas) rounded out the Top 5 in the round after he bested Scary Larry (WSM Auctioneers/ Clay Struve/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) for a satisfying 89-point score. His Top-5 finish brought the 23-year-old rider 15 world points to climb one spot from No. 15 in the world standings to No. 14.

The PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, presented by Bass Pro Shops, will continue with Round 2 on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:45 p.m. PST.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv [pluto.tv]. Tune to channel 720 for the latest programming schedule.

PBR Unleash The Beast - PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, presented by Bass Pro Shops

Golden 1 Center -Sacramento, California

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Dalton Kasel, 91-0-0-0-91.00-29 Points.

2. Stetson Lawrence, 89.75-0-0-0-89.75-18 Points.

3. Cannon Cravens, 89.25-0-0-0-89.25-16.5 Points.

(tie). Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 89.25-0-0-0-89.25-16.5 Points.

5. Chase Dougherty, 89-0-0-0-89.00-15 Points.

6. Andrew Alvidrez, 88.75-0-0-0-88.75-14 Points.

7. Kyler Oliver, 87.5-0-0-0-87.50-13 Points.

8. Luciano De Castro, 87.25-0-0-0-87.25-11.5 Points.

(tie). Claudio Montanha Jr., 87.25-0-0-0-87.25-11.5 Points.

10. Cooper Davis, 87-0-0-0-87.00-10 Points.

11. João Ricardo Vieira, 86.75-0-0-0-86.75-9 Points.

12. Dawson Branton, 86.5-0-0-0-86.50-8 Points.

13. Jose Vitor Leme, 86.25-0-0-0-86.25-8 Points.

(tie). Marco Eguchi, 86.25-0-0-0-86.25-8 Points.

15. Cody Teel, 86-0-0-0-86.00-8 Points.

16. Dener Barbosa, 85.75-0-0-0-85.75-8 Points.

(tie). Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 85.75-0-0-0-85.75-8 Points.

18. João Henrique Lucas, 85.25-0-0-0-85.25-8 Points.

19. Bob Mitchell, 79.5-0-0-0-79.50-7 Points.

20. Eli Vastbinder, 76.25-0-0-0-76.25-7 Points.

21. Boudreaux Campbell, 75.25-0-0-0-75.25-7 Points.

22. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 65-0-0-0-65.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Matt Triplett, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Sam Woodall, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Oleson, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Cladson Rodolfo, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Clayton Sellars, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0.00