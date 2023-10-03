18th Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame banquet is Saturday in Billings

BILLINGS — The 18th annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Among the honorees will be former PRCA and Professional Bull Riders funnyman Flint Rasmussen, who will receive the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award. Rasmussen, from Choteau, retired at the end of the latest PBR Unleash The Beast season.

Rasmussen is an eight-time PRCA Clown of the Year, eight-time Wrangler National Finals barrelman and a seven-time Coors Man in the Can Award winner.

Other honorees include Shawn Davis of Butte, who will be immortalized with a collectors' statue as part of the Montana World Champions Bronze Series created by artist Jeff Wolf. Davis won three world titles in saddle bronc in the 1960s and has been the general manager of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 1986.

The Hall and Wall of Fame will also salute its 13 scholarship winners for 2023 and induct eight Legends — Shannon Blixt of Helena, Lila Glade of Terry, Bud Monroe of Lewistown, Bill Pauley of Miles City, Walt Secrest of Hardin, Dave Wagner of Billings, Shannon Wortman of Billings, and the Brookman Rodeo of Sidney.

The Lady of the West is Glenna Stuckey of Avon. The Montana High School Rodeo Association Queen is Sophia Wyatt of Dillon. "Great Montana" awards for rodeo families, ranches, rodeo livestock, livestock auctions, western stores and stock contractors will also be presented, as will five Western Heritage awards.

Pre-banquet events will begin at 1 p.m. in the Legacy Club hospitality room at the Billing Hotel and Convention Center.