18-year-old Korbin Baldwin continues to grow bucking bull business in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Korbin Baldwin may only be 18 years old, but he already has a world of experience in the rodeo world, from bull riding to business.

"I wanted to be able to practice and have my own bulls at home, and then I was like, 'Well, that's pretty expensive to bring your own bulls just to practice,'” Baldwin said. “So I was like, we've got to develop it into some sort of business, and that's when we got a business loan and got bulls, and then we're like, 'We're going to have to start throwing events here,' and that was 3 years ago.”

18-year-old Korbin Baldwin continues to grow bucking bull business

What started off as a way for Baldwin to get more practice on a bull turned into a legitimate business — Baldwin Bucking Bulls in Whitefish — that has brought in riders from across Montana.

Since Baldwin started his own business, he has gotten over 50 riders on their first bulls, and he has given many more the practice they need to improve their riding.

That is the case for Zack Morrison, who has gained more experience by practicing in Baldwin’s arena.

“For me I would have to go mow lawns to get my entry fees paid then my dad would have to drive me across the state just so I can get two jumped and fall off in 2 seconds,” Morrison said. “You know what I mean? Because that's the only way you can get on is to go out and do it, so having it close by is huge.”

Over the years, Baldwin’s business has made a growing presence on social media and in the rodeo community with his Buck Off events he holds at K.M. Ranch.

Even with the business’ quick rise in popularity, Baldwin’s mentor, Ryan Ehmann, has been encouraging him to think outside the box.

“When you're a rodeo guy your whole life, you just kind of take for granted the chutes and the bulls and the lifestyle behind the chutes,” Ehmann said.

“When you're not part of rodeo, you've never experienced behind the shoots, and that's when I said, 'Man, you should really offer a behind-the-chutes experience to these tourists and let let them come up and look at the bulls and maybe pet them and get their photo with them and create an experience that nobody on planet Earth is offering.”

But Baldwin decided to take it one step further and offer a unique experience for those who are brave enough.

"You can learn how to ride a bull right here," he said. "We do a lot of bucket-list bull riding, so even tourists that want to come ride a bull, we have really easy bulls for them to learn on. So yeah, if you ever want to ride a bull, I'm your guy.

Baldwin will hold his next Buck Off event on Sunday, July 13.

